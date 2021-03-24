Kay D. Sclater
Kay D. Sclater, 70, died on March 19, 2021, at Cedars Health Care Center. Born on January 2, 1951, in Charlottesville, Va., Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Eunice Dowell.
Kay was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. She was also a long-term employee of Bank of America for over 40 years when she retired.
Kay is survived by her son, James Sclater, and his wife, Melissa, and her two granddaughters, Isabel Sclater and Marin Sclater. She is also survived by one aunt and a host of cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Cedars Health Care Center. The family would also like to thank Lorreta Harmon, Joseph Jasper, and Dr. Alexander Hendricks for always taking excellent care of Kay.
A graveside service will be held at Monticello Memory Gardens on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. The service will be led by Pastor Robert Price.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 24, 2021.