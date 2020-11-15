Keith J. Watson Sr.
March 19, 1958 - November 9, 2020
Keith Joseph Watson Sr., 62, of Free Union, Virginia, died on Monday, November 9, 2020 under Hospice care at UVA from stage IV liver cancer. Born on March 19, 1958 in Bay Shore, New York, he was the son of the late Maryalesia and Arthur Watson Sr.
Keith graduated from Saddle River Day School in New Jersey, and attended St. Francis College in Maine. He transferred to UNC- Greensboro where he met his wife Barbara in 1980. He graduated from Fordham University at Lincoln Center and lived in New York City, working for KATZ Communications. After their two children were born, Kelly in 1992 and Keith Jr. In 1994, Keith moved his family to Free Union in 1995. He worked for Burning Daylight Management as an investment analyst while enjoying life with his family in a country setting.
Keith is survived by his wife, Barbara, their daughter, Kelly Nordstrom (husband, Logan) and son, Keith Watson Jr.; his sister, Lisa, his two brothers, Arthur Watson Jr. (wife, Rachel) and their family, and Scott Watson (wife, Maureen) and their family.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org
) or to the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
).
A Celebration of Life service to honor Keith will take place in the future.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 15, 2020.