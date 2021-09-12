Kenneth Warren Hamshar
July 7, 1950 - August 27, 2021
Kenneth Warren Hamshar, 71, of Scottsville, died on Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 7, 1950, in Charlottesville, a son of the late Eugene Warren and Lillian (Herndon) Hamshar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Andrea Diane Goodson; three grandchildren, Andrew and Caelan Hamshar, and Christopher Turner; and a brother, John Hamshar.
Kenneth retired from LexisNexis after 26 years of service.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Audrey Diane (Ballowe) Hamshar; son, Jason Hamshar (Sherri); daughter, Leilani Long (Robert); five grandchildren, Michael, Alexis, Jason, and Peyton Hamshar, Gabriel Lozano; a great-grandson, Bradley Hayes; brothers and sisters, Lynda Baptist (Ed), Roger Hamshar (Renae), Joyce Moore (Wayne), Deborah Bergeron (Thomas), Gloria Poindexter (William), Jacqueline Augsburger, Jennifer Koczan (Danny), Cynthia Knight (Jarrell), and Andrew Hamshar (Joyce Ann); special sister-in-law, Wanda Proffitt; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Christ Episcopal Church, Glendower by the Rev. Emily Brown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.