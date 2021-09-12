Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Warren Hamshar
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
Kenneth Warren Hamshar

July 7, 1950 - August 27, 2021

Kenneth Warren Hamshar, 71, of Scottsville, died on Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 7, 1950, in Charlottesville, a son of the late Eugene Warren and Lillian (Herndon) Hamshar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Andrea Diane Goodson; three grandchildren, Andrew and Caelan Hamshar, and Christopher Turner; and a brother, John Hamshar.

Kenneth retired from LexisNexis after 26 years of service.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Audrey Diane (Ballowe) Hamshar; son, Jason Hamshar (Sherri); daughter, Leilani Long (Robert); five grandchildren, Michael, Alexis, Jason, and Peyton Hamshar, Gabriel Lozano; a great-grandson, Bradley Hayes; brothers and sisters, Lynda Baptist (Ed), Roger Hamshar (Renae), Joyce Moore (Wayne), Deborah Bergeron (Thomas), Gloria Poindexter (William), Jacqueline Augsburger, Jennifer Koczan (Danny), Cynthia Knight (Jarrell), and Andrew Hamshar (Joyce Ann); special sister-in-law, Wanda Proffitt; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Christ Episcopal Church, Glendower by the Rev. Emily Brown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Christ Episcopal Church
Glendower, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thacker Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry to hear of Kenneth's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Janet and Tom Woods
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results