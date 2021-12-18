We have known Ken for a long long time. So sorry to hear about his passing. We know Ken has been sick for a long time. God bless his soul knowing that he is out of this world of sickness and pain. He was such a wonderful person very quiet but always known what to say to lighten your day. I know he will be truly missed by his family but take comfort in knowing he is out of this world of pain and suffering. He is at home now he has been accepted in the loving arms of Jesus.

Ben and Reva Carr December 19, 2021