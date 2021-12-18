Menu
Kenneth V. Hunt Jr.
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Albemarle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Kenneth V. Hunt Jr.

March 1, 1954 - December 15, 2021

Kenneth V. Hunt Jr., 67, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

A family night will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral home on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Memorial donations can be made in Ken's honor to Belmont Baptist Church, 830 Monticello Ave., Charlottesville, VA 22902.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill & Wood Funeral Home

201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Kenneth´s passing. Our prayers are with the family.
Louise Campbell
December 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss. My prayers are with your family and friends. Rest In Peace.
Prissy Batten
Family
December 23, 2021
We have known Ken for a long long time. So sorry to hear about his passing. We know Ken has been sick for a long time. God bless his soul knowing that he is out of this world of sickness and pain. He was such a wonderful person very quiet but always known what to say to lighten your day. I know he will be truly missed by his family but take comfort in knowing he is out of this world of pain and suffering. He is at home now he has been accepted in the loving arms of Jesus.
Ben and Reva Carr
December 19, 2021
