Kenneth Carlton RobertsKenneth Carlton Roberts 83 of Aroda passed away on Sunday September 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 12, 1938 in Madison County and was the son of the late John Diston Roberts and Alvis Hope Minnick Roberts. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John D. Roberts Jr.Mr. Roberts was retired from Bell Atlantic, now Version in Culpeper.He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Fincham Roberts; daughter, Joy R. Parr and husband, Wayne of Columbia; son, Kenneth Wayne Roberts and wife, Sybil of Afton, Va.; sisters, Peggy Corbin of Mineral, Janice Shifflett of Orange and Carole Rogers and husband, Tom of Weston, W.Va.; and a granddaughter, Dorothy Sherleen Roberts.Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison conducted by the Rev., Adam Meisberger. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery at Oak Park, Va.