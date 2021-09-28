Menu
Kenneth Carlton Roberts
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Kenneth Carlton Roberts

Kenneth Carlton Roberts 83 of Aroda passed away on Sunday September 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 12, 1938 in Madison County and was the son of the late John Diston Roberts and Alvis Hope Minnick Roberts. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John D. Roberts Jr.

Mr. Roberts was retired from Bell Atlantic, now Version in Culpeper.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Fincham Roberts; daughter, Joy R. Parr and husband, Wayne of Columbia; son, Kenneth Wayne Roberts and wife, Sybil of Afton, Va.; sisters, Peggy Corbin of Mineral, Janice Shifflett of Orange and Carole Rogers and husband, Tom of Weston, W.Va.; and a granddaughter, Dorothy Sherleen Roberts.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison conducted by the Rev., Adam Meisberger. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery at Oak Park, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Sep
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Preddy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ruth and family We are so sorry to hear of KC passing. Sending you Huggs and Prayers We just found out today
Joyce & Tommy Hoffman
Friend
October 2, 2021
Jayne
September 28, 2021
Sorry to hear this, KC was a good man, good friend,and he will be missed by many.
David J Watson
Friend
September 28, 2021
