Kenneth "Wayne" Turner



Kenneth "Wayne" Turner, 72, passed on May 25, 2021, at his home in Scottsville, Va. Wayne was born on September 13, 1948, in Charlottesville, Va., the son of Roy E. Turner and Mamie Z. Turner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pima Turner; as well as his parents; a brother, Troyne E Turner; a sister, Rebecca "Fay" Fisher; and a niece, Zelda T. Davis.



Survivors include a brother, Robert Arnold Turner (Rhea) of Richmond, Va.; two sisters, Alene D. Lawson of Charlottesville Va., and Annis E. Gibson (Roger) of Barboursville, Va., and numerous nieces and nephews.



Wayne was a Vietnam War Veteran. He retired from the Va. Dept of Corrections.



At his request, there will be no service. Friends and family will gather in remembrance of Wayne, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 3 p.m. at 4349 Constitution Hwy., Barboursville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 3, 2021.