Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Mason Wheeler Sr.
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Kenneth Mason Wheeler Sr.

May 31, 1928 - March 3, 2021

Kenneth Mason Wheeler Sr., lifelong equestrian and family man died peacefully in his home at Cismont Manor in Keswick, Virginia, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He was 92. His life revolved around his family and horses, his two greatest loves.

Kenneth is survived by his life partner, Cindy Chandler; his sister, Emily Rhodes; his five children and their spouses, Michael Wheeler and his wife, Judy, Patti Knight and her husband, Mike, Kenny Wheeler Jr. and his wife, Ceil, Gordon Wheeler, and Douglas Wheeler and his wife, Samantha; twelve grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sallie Busch Wheeler; and his two brothers Gordon and Earl Wheeler.

Born on May 31, 1928, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to parents Mr. and Mrs. Roy Wheeler, Kenneth grew up just a few miles down the road from what would become Cismont Manor. His passion for horses started as a young boy riding ponies at the Reeves family farm, Edgewood, where his father was the farm manager. Kenneth had a handsome dappled grey pony, Owen Glendower, that he not only rode to the local store but also had great success from the local shows all the way to Madison Square Garden. Following his graduation from McIntire High School in Charlottesville at the age of 15, Kenneth launched his career as a professional rider and trainer in the hunter world.

Kenneth served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, and as luck would have it, he was able to do it stateside. His first professional job was for noted owner W. Hagyard Perry. After a few years, he signed up to work for Mary Barben at Keswick Stables.During his time at Keswick Stables he rode for many different owners to much success. Upon Mrs. Barben's retirement, Kenneth went on to train for legendary owner and rider Peggy Augustus. There he trained such great horses as Waiting Home and Little Sailor.

After that, Kenneth went into business with his late wife, Sallie, owning and operating his own public training stable, Cismont Manor. Over the almost 60 years in business, Kenneth set the standard for hunters. His champion horses are countless including Ruxton, Two For One and Weather Permitting, among many others. However, his most famous horse was Isgilde. She was champion five times at the prestigious Devon Horse Show and all the major shows from Madison Square Garden to Delmar, California. Isgilde was the only horse that Kenneth would never sell and is buried in the front yard of his beloved Cismont Manor Farm.

Kenneth served on several industry boards. He was in the National Show Hunter Hall of Fame, V.H.S.A. Hall of Fame, and received the American Horse Shows Association's Lifetime Achievement award in 1999 with Sallie. Horses he trained have earned more than 115 AHSA/USEF Horse of the Year National Champions and Grand Champions, nine National Horse Show Grand Championships, 16 Championships and four Grand Championships at the Pennsylvania National, 12 Hunter Grand Championships as well as 30-plus Best Young Horse titles at Devon.

When Kenneth wasn't training horses, he could be found playing cards, golfing, or rabbit hunting with his family and friends. A true southern gentleman, he will be remembered for his patience, dignity and kind words.

Kenneth was a great horseman, great friend and a loving father and grandfather. His love for people and love for life continued throughout his 92 years. His legacy will live on through the people and horses he touched.

A celebration of life for all of his family and friends is being planned for later in the year.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Virginia Horse Center Foundation http://vahorsecenter.org/support-vhcf/. or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.HillandWood.com.


Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
I had been trying to get in contact with Kenny. I just saw his obit online. I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. I cut his, Gordon and earl's hair for years. I will them all. Especially Kenny as we got to know each other. My condolences to the family and friends.
Ellen Patterson
May 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Wheeler family. He will now join his wife Sallie.
Bruce Duncan and Sally Ann Lochli
March 18, 2021
We offer our sincere condolences to the Wheeler family. May your memories be comforting and bring rays of sunshine.
The family of Leroy Quarles
March 16, 2021
A loving family man-a wonderful horseman-and a gentleman through and through. Kenny left the horse world a better place due to his involvement-and I consider myself very lucky to call him friend. My condolences to the entire family-
Judy Werner
Friend
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss Prayers are with you as you go through this difficult time Cherish the memories
Sandra Roberts
March 10, 2021
During these days of reflection on the loss of your dearly beloved family member and friend, we want you to know that we are thinking of you with love. We share our heartfelt condolences with all of you. Remember, if we can help in anyway, all you need do is call. Peace and Love, Edie, Mike, Melody and Lillie
EDITH PEOPLES
Friend
March 9, 2021
My condolences to the family and hugs and prayers to your family. May God continue to bless you. Love Diane Bowler, Brewster and Maria Washington
Diane Bowler
March 9, 2021
Blessings and condolences to all the family.
Miles Smith
March 8, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 8, 2021
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
March 8, 2021
Ken, I am so sorry to hear this. Your parents were very special people. God bless you and your family
Teresa Marshall Jones and Danny Marshall
March 8, 2021
Lance,Mary and Lindsay
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results