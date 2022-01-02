Kermit Wilson Mawyer Jr. passed away on Satirday, December 25, 2021 at the age of 83. Affectionately known by friends as "Slats", he was born on November 15, 1938 in Nelson County, Virginia. He was son of the late Kermit W. Mawyer, Sr. and Samantha E. Mawyer. He was preceded in death by his wife Grace B. Mawyer and several siblings.
He is survived by his four sons, Kermit W. Mawyer III, Charles E. Mawyer, Carl W. Mawyer and his wife, Pam, and Michael D. Mawyer and his wife. Amy, and several brothers and sisters. He had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Kermit worked as a mechanic in the surrounding counties for more than 40 years. An avid reader, he was happiest when surrounded by a stack of good books or magazines.
A private graveside service will be held at Rock Spring United Methodist Church at a later date.
Slats was always a very soft spoken man would help anyone he could. He always made me laugh had a big heart of gold along with a big smile and always working on my cars back in the day.All the Mawyer guys were like that.Thoughts & prayers with my deepest Sympathy going out to his boys & all his family members he will be missed by everyone who knew him.May God bring healing comfort to each of your hearts through this difficult time.Prayers and hugs for you all. Pat
Pat Kidd Marshall & Bruce
Friend
January 7, 2022
Even though so much time has passed, I hold close a few funny stories that make me laugh to this day. To me he will be remember as kindhearted, hardworking & sweet. He always had a way of putting you at ease. Many prayers are being uplifted at this time of loss. May God bless & protect you all.
Jana
January 6, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Slats passing. What a wonderful, and Sweet man. Sending love, hugs and prayers to the boys.
Jennifer Sapin
January 6, 2022
I knew Kermit from his sons Carl and Mike. Kermit worked on my cars over the years. I want to offer my deepest sympathy to the family. Kermit was a very nice man.
TREY DURHAM
Friend
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear about Slats passing. He was a good man and very smart with just about anything. He has helped me out on more than one occasion. Sending thoughts and prayers for the family!
Patrick Clements
Friend
January 2, 2022
Thoughts & prayers going out to this dear family. He was my brother n law i cherished dearly as i do all his family & siblings. Take care and know he is in a much better place now. May he rest in peace. With love, Sandy & Alvin.