Kermit Wilson Mawyer Jr.



November 15, 1938 - December 25, 2021



Kermit Wilson Mawyer Jr. passed away on Satirday, December 25, 2021 at the age of 83. Affectionately known by friends as "Slats", he was born on November 15, 1938 in Nelson County, Virginia. He was son of the late Kermit W. Mawyer, Sr. and Samantha E. Mawyer. He was preceded in death by his wife Grace B. Mawyer and several siblings.



He is survived by his four sons, Kermit W. Mawyer III, Charles E. Mawyer, Carl W. Mawyer and his wife, Pam, and Michael D. Mawyer and his wife. Amy, and several brothers and sisters. He had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Kermit worked as a mechanic in the surrounding counties for more than 40 years. An avid reader, he was happiest when surrounded by a stack of good books or magazines.



A private graveside service will be held at Rock Spring United Methodist Church at a later date.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 2, 2022.