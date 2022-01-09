Kermit Wilson Mawyer Jr.



November 15, 1938 - December 25, 2021



Kermit Wilson Mawyer Jr. passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the age of 83. Affectionately known by friends as "Slats", he was born on November 15, 1938, in Nelson County, Virginia. He was son of the late Kermit W. Mawyer Sr. and Samantha E. Mawyer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace B. Mawyer and several siblings.



He is survived by his four sons, Kermit W. Mawyer III, Charles E. Mawyer, Carl W. Mawyer and his wife, Pam, and Michael D. Mawyer and his wife. Amy, and several brothers and sisters. He had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



Kermit worked as a mechanic in the surrounding counties for more than 40 years. An avid reader, he was happiest when surrounded by a stack of good books or magazines.



A private graveside service will be held at Rock Spring United Methodist Church at a later date.



Published by Daily Progress on Jan. 9, 2022.