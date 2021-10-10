Kerwin C. Stotz



September 17, 1930 - October 3, 2021



Kerwin "Bud" C. Stotz, age 91, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 3, 2021.



He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Florence (Huntoon) Stotz; his wife of 58 years, Norma (deRoos) Stotz; and brothers, Edward and Douglas Stotz.



He is survived by his children, Joanna Knoll (Jack) of Palmyra, Virginia, Eric Stotz (Liz) of Amesbury, Massachusetts, and Ruth Bishop of South Boston, Virginia; grandchildren, Casey Stotz, Andrew Knoll, and Tyler Stotz; and many other loving family members and friends.



Bud was born September 17, 1930, in Montague, Massachusetts, raised in Gill, and graduated from Turners Falls High School. Following a post-graduate year at Mount Herman, he went on to study Electrical Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. On graduation, he entered the United States Army and served in the Signal Corps in Heidelberg, Germany during the Korean conflict. Bud and Norma were married in February 1955 and lived in Germany and then Poestenkill, New York while he attended graduate school. He earned his PhD in 1963 and they moved to Dover, New Hampshire, where he started his teaching career at the University of New Hampshire. In 1980 they moved to Lexington, Virginia, and he taught at Virginia Military Institute. Bud retired in 1995 and moved to Reedville, Virginia, where he and Norma enjoyed living on the water, boating, and volunteering in the community.



Bud will be remembered for his intellect, friendly manner, joke-telling, and making people smile. He enjoyed mountain climbing and sailing in New Hampshire, exploring the back roads of Virginia and the Blue Ridge, and fishing and crabbing on the Northern Neck. He was active in many churches and taught ESL to factory workers in Reedville, insisting that they teach him something in Spanish for each English phrase they learned. Until recently he sang bass with the Still Sharp Singers of The Center in Charlottesville.



Services will be private. Interment will take place at the Massachusetts State Veteran's Cemetery in Winchendon, Mass., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or the Salvation Army.



Cremation Society of Virginia



305 Rivanna Plaza Drive, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901



Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 10, 2021.