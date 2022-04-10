Menu
Kevin Eugene "Flash" Maynard
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
Kevin "Flash" Eugene Maynard

July 29, 1964 - April 8, 2022

Kevin "Flash" Eugene Maynard passed away peacefully in Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday, April 8, 2022. At the age of 57 years old, Kevin was born in Washington, D.C. on July 29, 1964.

He is survived by two sisters, Gina Maynard and Jolene Maynard; his nieces, Courtney Maynard, Kelly Lockhart and Megan Barker; and his nephew, Delano Maynard; and all of his friends.

Kevin was a man of many loves, The Redskins, NASCAR, being a grilling machine and his band, Silver Creek, that he spent over 15 years with. He was loved by many and will always be remembered for his fearless personality and generous soul.

The family will be doing a remembrance for him, TBD. A Huge thank you to The Cedars in Charlottesville. Your team was so compassionate and caring during his time there, no amount of thank yous will ever be enough! He will be using Cremation Society of Virginia.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 10, 2022.
