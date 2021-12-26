Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin Lynn Wright
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home
138 Heritage Dr
Palmyra, VA
Kevin Lynn Wright

June 12, 1964 - December 21, 2021

Kevin Lynn Wright, 57, of Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He was born on June 12, 1964, in Washington, D.C., a son of William Thomas Wright and the late Maxine (Yarger) Wright.

Kevin was a talented carpenter, craftsman, and glazier. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and bowhunting, making walking sticks and riding his motorcycle.

In addition to his father, survivors include five children, Stephen A. Wright, Isabel V. Wright-O'Neal, Dartanyn T. Wright, D'Lilah A. Wright, and Katrina L. Wright; one sister, Sheree Bragg (Steve); two nephews, Nicholas, and Michael Tarquin; and two special cousins, William Yarger Jr. and Tricia Yarger-Hopkins.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Salem United Methodist Church by the Rev. Rebecca Trovalli. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Face masks will be required.

Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Salem United Methodist Church
840 Salem Church Rd., Palmyra, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.