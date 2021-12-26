Kevin Lynn Wright
June 12, 1964 - December 21, 2021
Kevin Lynn Wright, 57, of Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
He was born on June 12, 1964, in Washington, D.C., a son of William Thomas Wright and the late Maxine (Yarger) Wright.
Kevin was a talented carpenter, craftsman, and glazier. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and bowhunting, making walking sticks and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his father, survivors include five children, Stephen A. Wright, Isabel V. Wright-O'Neal, Dartanyn T. Wright, D'Lilah A. Wright, and Katrina L. Wright; one sister, Sheree Bragg (Steve); two nephews, Nicholas, and Michael Tarquin; and two special cousins, William Yarger Jr. and Tricia Yarger-Hopkins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Salem United Methodist Church by the Rev. Rebecca Trovalli. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Face masks will be required.
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 26, 2021.