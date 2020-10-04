Menu
Kimberly Gooding Anderson
1963 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1963
DIED
September 29, 2020
Kimberly Anderson

March 1, 1963 - September 29, 2020

Kimberly Gooding Anderson, 57, of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1963, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Robert and Sandra Gooding.

She is survived by her son, Michael Tyndall, whom she adored, and also by Gary Chillemi, the love of her life and her fiancé; his children, Matthew and Jessica; and his grandchildren, to whom she was "Memaw." Her mother, Sandra Gooding; her father, Robert "Bobby" Gooding; her sisters, Donna Blakey (Butch), Suzanne Lawson (Greg), and Tracey Trevillian (John); as well as her brother, Jeff Jacobs, survive her. Kim had many nieces and nephews who adored her, and her close friends, Michelle Bevington and the Anderson Boys, Dianne Shifflett, Carolyn Sellari, Brenda Roadcap, and many UVA co-workers will miss her terribly. She was preceded in death by her brother, Neil Gooding; and her longtime friend, Suzan Craddock.

Kim will be remembered for her generosity and the thoughtfulness and care she took in loving her family and friends. She was the type of person who would work for months hand-making a special gift. In fact, she made many Halloween costumes and knitted blankets for nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, and she was always eager to share her talents at sewing, crafting, and photography with her friends and family. She could often be found shopping with her sisters, laughing and making others laugh, and inspiring us with her bravery and eagerness to try something new. She was never one to let a friend take on a new challenge alone, and her eagerness to dive into everything from spinning and yoga to long-distance running will be missed. We'll always be grateful to her for having such a big, brave heart.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her doctors, Dr. Tre Le, Dr. Rick Hall, Dr. Brooke Bostic, and Dr. Joy Spiekerman, as well as to Legacy Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating online to supportuvacancer.org or by check to the UVA Cancer Center, UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50036, in Kim's memory.

An online guest book is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Bobby and family. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Troy Gooding
Family
October 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to a wonderful friend. May you Rest In eternal Peace , and now free of pain. You will be greatly missed .
Tim Neubert
Friend
October 3, 2020
Kim, we shared some fun times together over the years. Rest In Peace good friend and cousin.
Keith Bare
Family
October 3, 2020
Kim you will be missed. You have brought us so much joy and your pictures of our benefits in the Minutemen Motorcycle Club will forever be cherished. Thanks for the many cherished memories until we meet again. Prayers to your family to find comfort. You have been a fighter..❤
Randy Snow
October 2, 2020
Bobby and family, we are sending our sincere condolences and will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve & Cathy Fitzgerald
Friend
October 2, 2020
Kim gave us a wonderful handmade towel for our daughter Josephine, which we cherish. May she rest in peace. Praying for Kim's loved ones, sending our deepest condolescences.
Louise Man
Coworker
October 2, 2020
I didn't know Kim but I've known her sister Donna for a long time - so I know just enough to know that she was a good person and will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with her and ALL of her family. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Deb Urciolo
October 2, 2020
I know we have not been as close these last number of years, but the memories, the laughs, games of Jack's, never leave my heart. I have always loved your free spirit. Your laugh, your smile. I will miss you until i see you again. No more pain, no more sickness..shine bright! I love you cuz!! ❤
Lisa Estes Deeson
Family
October 1, 2020
Thank you for being a huge part of my life and being family. I love you always. So proud to have been your cousin.
Karen Bergdoll
Family
October 1, 2020
Kim, you were such a great friend and colleague. I will miss our Friday coffee and all of your support and friendship. You were there for me during my family's illnesses, and always had a kind word.
Every night, I see the beautiful towels and scarves and other gifts you have handmade for me over the last 3 years.
Your artistry and compassion come through every day.
Karen Ballen
October 1, 2020
Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. I have many fond memories of the many weekends I spent with Kim and her family.
Susan Farley Jones
Friend
October 1, 2020
What a girl!! What a life!!! I love you and I'll miss you Kim.
Kevin Coyner
Friend
October 1, 2020
Kim and I hung out all the time in the late 80s and early 90's. We used to work together at Frankie Daniel's truck stop. We took Michael on alot of weekend road trips and had so much fun. She was always smiling and always there for me no matter what I was going through. She always called me "Mary Lou". We lost touch over the years as we got older and had our own families to care for and different jobs but I always treasured our fun times. She and Gary would come to Wolf Fixin's and I always waited on them and we would catch up on what the last 30 years had brought to us. I will miss her and her smile. My condolences go out to you all. May you find peace and comfort through all this and in the future. Sincerely Mary Durrer Mullins. "Mary Lou"
Mary Durrer Mullins
Friend
October 1, 2020
My friend, Kim, you were a shining star in my life, I will truly miss all our chat sessions in my office and our dinners afterwards. You are a beautiful angel now and I will always cherish our memories we made together. The big ones and the little ones, you were a true friend. Fly high with the angels and unto we meet again, RIP ❤
My deepest condolences to the family, especially Michael & Gary, her world revolved around her special men and to the rest of her family & friends, she was a gem and I will miss her smile and kindness the most!
Dovonna Lamb
Friend
October 1, 2020
My beautiful friend. I will forever miss you. Not once did you complain or ask why me. You were strong from the beginning to the end. I send my condolences to Gary and her family during this difficult time. Kim, you are gone from my life but will forever be in my heart. ❤❤
Nancy Deane
Friend
October 1, 2020
I only had the privilege of knowing Kim recently as a colleague at UVA. We will always remember the party she helped organize when my daughter was born and the amazing gift she made for her. We will cherish it forever. Wishing her peace, and all her family and friends our deepest condolences
Francine Bakelman
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Indumathy Varadarajan
October 1, 2020
My dear Kim, no words to express how much we will miss you and your smile. I will treasure so many moments that all of us had together.
Michelle & Terry Bevington
Family
October 1, 2020
Kim you will be dearly missed. We could not have done the great things in pediatric urology during my time at UVA without your unwaveringly commitment to the best needs of the patient. Rest in Piece.
Tony Herndon
Coworker
October 1, 2020
Kim was a great friend who came into my life at a strange time. I will always remember her and be thankful for her friendship.
Shannon Horton
October 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.

Tammy & Brian Ray
October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Laura Faulkner
October 1, 2020
Every morning when I drink my coffee, I will still have our talks. I will miss you terribly, my sweet friend! I love you! To Kim's family-I can't even express how sorry I am for your loss. Prayers for strength and comfort for each of you!
Whitney McClendon
Friend
October 1, 2020
What a brave a lovely soul. Missed by all who knew her. REST IIN PEACE MY FRIEND.
Cindy Creason
Friend
October 1, 2020
What a beautiful representation of Kim's life. I am going to miss her so much. Prayers to all of you as you navigate life without Kim.
Dianne Shifflett
Friend
October 1, 2020
Will miss you. You were a great person. Love having you as a sister-in-law. Love to Mikey, who will always be family to me and mike.your son Mikey is in our thoughts.
Patty Anderson
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
Kim, you will be missed dearly! All the years of fun and tears but we all did it together. I miss you my friend! As you said to Brenda, Carolyn and I just over a week ago when we were together at your house “We will be together for Eternity”

Love Michelle
Michelle & Terry Bevington
Family
October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Norman Dean Jr
Friend
October 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Kim, what a great person she was . she is definitely gone way to soon.
TRACY DEANE
Classmate
October 1, 2020