Lamute "Lina" ArnetteLamute "Lina" Arnette, 63, of Esmont, Va., entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2020, at a local health care center.She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, her husband, Vonreese Arnette; two sons, Arturas and Donatas; and one sister, Lina. She loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers and her beloved dogs.A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. You may sign the guest register at McClenny Funeral Service.