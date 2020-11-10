Menu
Search
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lamute "Lina" Arnette
Lamute "Lina" Arnette

Lamute "Lina" Arnette, 63, of Esmont, Va., entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2020, at a local health care center.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, her husband, Vonreese Arnette; two sons, Arturas and Donatas; and one sister, Lina. She loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers and her beloved dogs.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. You may sign the guest register at McClenny Funeral Service.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McClenny Funeral Service Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.