Lauretta Hanlon Camp
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Lauretta Hanlon Camp

January 31, 1949 - December 12, 2020

Lauretta Hanlon Camp, 71, of Charlottesville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, December 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 31, 1949, in Scranton, Pa., to the late Francis Joseph and Marion Ida Hanlon.

She graduated from the University of Virginia School of Nursing where she also worked as a nurse for 25 years. She was a member of Piedmont Christian Church for a number of years.

She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen F. Camp; one daughter, Kimberly Harris Parr; one son, Michael Shannon Parr; two stepsons, John Camp and David Russell Camp; one brother, Ed Hanlon; and two grandchildren, Conor Douglas Parr and Devin Nicole Parr.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 1445 E., Rio Rd E Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Hill and Wood Funeral Home

201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
So saddened by your loss. She never got too old to giggle.
Maggie Hanlon & Family
December 30, 2020
Beautiful lady with a heart of gold.
Collin Craig
December 18, 2020
Steve, I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your family.
Debra Davenport
December 18, 2020
Steve and family We are so sorry for your loss. Lauretta was a very sweet person. She will be missed by many. Prayers coming your way.
Brenda and Sol McCauley
December 16, 2020
