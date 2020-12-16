Lauretta Hanlon Camp
January 31, 1949 - December 12, 2020
Lauretta Hanlon Camp, 71, of Charlottesville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, December 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 31, 1949, in Scranton, Pa., to the late Francis Joseph and Marion Ida Hanlon.
She graduated from the University of Virginia School of Nursing where she also worked as a nurse for 25 years. She was a member of Piedmont Christian Church for a number of years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen F. Camp; one daughter, Kimberly Harris Parr; one son, Michael Shannon Parr; two stepsons, John Camp and David Russell Camp; one brother, Ed Hanlon; and two grandchildren, Conor Douglas Parr and Devin Nicole Parr.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1445 E., Rio Rd E Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
