LaVerne Hensley Tooley
September 7, 1947 - December 1, 2020
LaVerne Hensley Tooley, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away on December 1, 2020, after battling a short illness. She was 73.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Hubert C. Tooley Jr. of Stanardsville, Va. in August 2004.
Mrs. Tooley is survived by a sister, Elvie Clements of Schuyler, Va.; brothers, Virgil and Gene Hensley of Dyke, Va.; a daughter, Marcie Tooley McCauley of Louisa, Va.; and a son, Hubert Carlton Tooley III of Summerfield, N.C. Other surviving relatives include six granddaughters, Alexis Sites, Aleaya Mayes, Alana McCauley, Olivia, Hannah and Isabella Tooley, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
LaVerne Tooley was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, and resided in Greene County for the majority of her life. She was employed by Greene County Schools as a teacher's assistant for 17 years and touched many children's lives with her loving, patient and kind spirit. In 2007, she moved to Greensboro to be closer to family.
LaVerne was a talented seamstress and would dedicate her time and talent to anyone in need. She spent the last months of her life making masks for people in the community to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LaVerne had a deep passion for music and singing for the Lord. She began playing and singing in the church as a young girl and played a variety of instruments. She used her talents as the piano and organ player at her church.
LaVerne was a joyful, kindhearted and loving woman who loved to spend time with her family. She spent her time playing with her grandchildren at the beach, cheering them on at sporting events, teaching them to sew and most importantly to her granddaughters, how to make her infamous biscuits and gravy. She was a dedicated sister and a friend to all.
Mama, you have given so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there for us, teaching us, listening to us, helping us, forgiving us, loving us, and always paving the way for us to live and do good to others. We will strive endlessly to reach the standard you have set. Farewell sweet mama; until we meet again.
"Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things. Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord" Matt. 25:21
Family and friends are invited to visit from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel, 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, Va. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens, 3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 6, 2020.