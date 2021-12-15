Lawrence "Larry" Edward SnowLawrence "Larry" E. Snow, 69, of Ruckersville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born on April 17, 1952, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Wilton Elbert Snow and Margaret Ruth Morris Snow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Edward Snow.Larry was a member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren. He was a dedicated husband, father, and PaPa. He worked hard and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Larry loved to hunt and spend time outdoors, but his greatest joy in life was his grandchildren and spending time with them. He was employed by NGIC for 36 years.Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rae Lynn Morris Snow; daughter, Lisa Deane and husband, Buck, of Ruckersville; brother, Michael Snow (Debbie); sister, Debbie Williams (Ronnie).; five grandchildren, Kelsey Wheaton (Cody), Brittany Snow, Ty (Kamey) Avery, and Coy Deane; two-great-grandchildren, Jaxon Wheaton and Hunter Melton; nieces, nephews, and dear family, and friends.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, with interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dyke. Pastor Johnny Hawkins will officiate.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, c/o Lisa L. Deane, 232 Wildwood Drive, Ruckersville, VA 22968.