Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Edward "Larry" Snow
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Lawrence "Larry" Edward Snow

Lawrence "Larry" E. Snow, 69, of Ruckersville, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born on April 17, 1952, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Wilton Elbert Snow and Margaret Ruth Morris Snow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Edward Snow.

Larry was a member of Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren. He was a dedicated husband, father, and PaPa. He worked hard and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Larry loved to hunt and spend time outdoors, but his greatest joy in life was his grandchildren and spending time with them. He was employed by NGIC for 36 years.

Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rae Lynn Morris Snow; daughter, Lisa Deane and husband, Buck, of Ruckersville; brother, Michael Snow (Debbie); sister, Debbie Williams (Ronnie).; five grandchildren, Kelsey Wheaton (Cody), Brittany Snow, Ty (Kamey) Avery, and Coy Deane; two-great-grandchildren, Jaxon Wheaton and Hunter Melton; nieces, nephews, and dear family, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, with interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dyke. Pastor Johnny Hawkins will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, c/o Lisa L. Deane, 232 Wildwood Drive, Ruckersville, VA 22968.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Lisa and Raelynn you are in my thought and prayers.
christine wood
Friend
December 18, 2021
We are deeply sorry for your loss. You will be in out thoughts and prayers
Laura Stone (RockRidge Off Road)
Other
December 16, 2021
Dear Rae and family ... So terribly sorry to learn of Larry's passing. Sending prayers of condolence. May cherished memories bring you comfort. In loving sympathy ...
Liz Brill & Joel Sullivan
Other
December 16, 2021
I loved working at NGIC with Larry. He always seemed to be happy and smiling. Loved his hunting stories. So sorry that he's gone, but I know that he is in a much better place now.
Karen Morton
Work
December 15, 2021
Rae sorry to hear about Larrys passing he was a good person and friend. I went to school with both of you. He will be missed.
Sam Knight
Friend
December 15, 2021
Rae, we are so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. Our thoughts are with you and your family.
Mary & Walker Breeden (Normal, Il)
Friend
December 15, 2021
Rae, Lisa and family my heart hurts. I loved Larry like a brother and I know that he was the best friend, coworker and lunch buddy I could have had. His honesty and love for his Lord, family, Dale Sr, Chevrolet and his country were just a few of his many tributes. His smile was contagious and his organization skills were top rated. Larry you will always be TOP OF MY LIST for being a friend. Until we meet again..Lou
Lou Fitzgerald
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results