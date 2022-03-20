Lawton Stockton Williams
January 30, 1957 - March 6, 2022
Lawton Stockton Williams, 65, of Charlottesville, Va., died on March 6, 2022, at her home near Crozet, Virginia. Born on January 30, 1957, in Charlottesville, she was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Harmon Williams Jr. and Julianna Lawton Garrett Williams.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles Harmon Williams, III. of Charlottesville, Va., and Richard Stockton Telfare Williams of Greenville, N.C.
Lawton earned her bachelor's degree in art history from the University of Virginia and worked in banking and retail sales. She loved her family, her friends, her garden, and her cats. Lawton will be remembered by her loyalty, kindness, and love of laughter.
The Reverend Justin M. McIntosh will preside over a graveside memorial service at St. Paul's Ivy on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, P.O. Box 7047, Charlottesville, VA 22906.
Condolences may be shared with the family at hillandwood.com
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 20, 2022.