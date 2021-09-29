Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leabert Raymond Collier
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln
Madison, VA
Leabert Raymond Collier

Leabert Raymond Collier, 91, of Stanardsville, Va., with to the with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 5, 1930, to the late Clarence Collier and Mary Ella Morris Collier. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois Agnes Davis Collier; brothers, Nelson, Henry, John, Willie, Jessie, Fred and Leary; and sisters, Eunice, Pearl, Minnie, and Margaret.

He is survived by his two sons, David Clarence Collier and wife, Emmogene, of Stanardsville, and Leabert "Warren" Collier and wife, Suzanne, of Louisa; grandchildren, Jonathan R. Collier and wife, Nichole, David Scott Collier and wife, Christian, and Merribeth Neal and husband, Rob; great-grandchildren, Toby, Colby, Tory, and Corey Collier, Landon Neal, and Damian Belew; and great great-grandchildren, Delaney Belew and Gracie Belew.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, with interment at Mission Home Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 2 until 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Oct
1
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Preddy Funeral Home
59 Edgewood School Ln, Madison, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Preddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Preddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I've just learned of leibert passing my prayers for all collier relatives and family sincerely Betty Williams
Caregiver/help
October 27, 2021
My heart goes out to you after this sudden loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. David & Warren, we have such precious memories of your Dad.
Julius L Morris
October 4, 2021
Words cannot express how much Mr Collier meant to our family. He was a wonderful, kind and thoughtful man always looking out for others. He has now received his reward and seeing the face of Jesus His Lord. I pray the Holy spirit comforts your family like only He can and surrounds you with God´s peace that passes all understanding. God bless your family and thank you for sharing him with us. He´ll never be forgotten and his love and kindness toward our family will always be remembered
Fisher Family
Friend
October 1, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family.
Janet Snow Hindes
September 29, 2021
Our condolences to Warren, David, and their families. We loved Leabert and morn his passing. He was a great friend to us and, we hope, us to him. Rest In Peace, Leabert
Steve and barbara shifflett
Friend
September 29, 2021
David and Warren, sorry to hear of your dad's passing he was a good man and will be missed.
Sam Knight
Friend
September 29, 2021
warren and suzanne,' so sorry about your dad--thoughts ,prayers with you all and your family glenda
glenda thomas
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results