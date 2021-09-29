Leabert Raymond CollierLeabert Raymond Collier, 91, of Stanardsville, Va., with to the with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021, at his home. He was born on September 5, 1930, to the late Clarence Collier and Mary Ella Morris Collier. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois Agnes Davis Collier; brothers, Nelson, Henry, John, Willie, Jessie, Fred and Leary; and sisters, Eunice, Pearl, Minnie, and Margaret.He is survived by his two sons, David Clarence Collier and wife, Emmogene, of Stanardsville, and Leabert "Warren" Collier and wife, Suzanne, of Louisa; grandchildren, Jonathan R. Collier and wife, Nichole, David Scott Collier and wife, Christian, and Merribeth Neal and husband, Rob; great-grandchildren, Toby, Colby, Tory, and Corey Collier, Landon Neal, and Damian Belew; and great great-grandchildren, Delaney Belew and Gracie Belew.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison, with interment at Mission Home Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 2 until 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.