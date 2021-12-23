Leavie Edgar "Ed" Lee Jr.



December 17, 2021



Leavie Edgar Lee Jr. "Ed" of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully at home with his family around him on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born in Norfolk, Va., on June 23, 1930, son of the late Leavie Edgar Lee Sr. and Gwendolyn H. Lee.



He is survived by his loving wife, Audrey; son, David of Cardiff, Calif.; daughters, Erin Lee Whicker (Ed) of Lyons, Colo., and Dana Lee of Cleveland, Ohio; and grandchildren, Kari Lynne and Sam Osowski and Oliver Snead. He will by missed by all who knew him.



After completing both undergraduate and medical school at UVa, where he was inducted into the Raven Society and AOA Medical School Honor Society, his long and distinguished career included postgraduate training in Internal Medicine at Columbia Presbyterian (N.Y.), two periods of public service at the National Institutes of Health, a pathology residency and faculty position at Yale (Conn.), Associate Dean position at Case Western Reserve University Medical School (Ohio), Vice President of Medical Affairs at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Cleveland, residency in psychiatry at Harding Hospital in Columbus, Adjunct Faculty at Ohio State University Medical School, Riverside Hospital's Head of the Adolescent Psychiatry Unit, and retirement from United Methodist Children's Hospital at age 75. In his 80's, he served as a court appointed special advocate (CASA) for children in Charlottesville.



A well-rounded Renaissance Man, Ed had broad interests beyond medicine, which included: educating others, domestic and international travel, voracious reading, architectural design, boating and fishing, animal husbandry, and marksmanship. He had a great curiosity, love of ideas, and thirst for understanding. No matter the topic, he had something interesting to add to the discussion... we all learned from him!



His family wishes to thank Hospice of the Piedmont for their gentle end of life care, and will plan a celebration of his life in June, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Piedmont CASA .



Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2021.