Leigh B. Middleditch Jr.
Leigh B. Middleditch Jr.

Leigh B. Middleditch Jr. died peacefully at Hospice House Of The Piedmont on October 3, 2021. He was 92. Leigh was very active in civic and legal affairs.

A native of Detroit, he graduated from the University of Virginia 1951 and its' law School in 1957. He served active duty with the navy, retiring in 1972 as a captain in the Naval Reserve.

Survivors include his wife, Betty G. Middleditch; a daughter, Katherine M. McDonald (Randolph Hayes) of Greenville, South Carolina; two son, Leigh B. Middleditch lll (Jo) of Baltimore, and Andrew B. Middleditch of Charlottesville; and six grandchildren, Kate Koniditsiotis and Elizabeth McDonald, Leigh lV and Gergia Middleditch, Drew and David Middleditch.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers if you choose, memorial tributes may be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, 501 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, St. Paul's Episcopal Church P.O. Box 37, Ivy, VA 22945, University of Virginia Law Foundation, 580 Massie Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903.

Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 6, 2021.
a day ago Leigh was a good friend to me from the time I arrived in Charlottesville in 1981 to work for the University. A respected member of the community, his contributions are so great no obituary could list them all. I am sorry he is gone. Dolly Prenzel Nashville, TN
Dolly Prenzel
Work
October 10, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear that Leigh has passed away. He was a wonderful man and textbook example of a "pillar" of our community. I feel privileged to have known him. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Fondly, Kathryn Sims Cross
Kathryn Sims Cross
October 10, 2021
What a tremendous loss for so many people and the community of Charlottesville and beyond. Mr. Middleditch gave our little non-profit, Managing Love, our biggest donation to date after reading about us in a UVA online article. He graciously accepted a meeting with me so I could personally thank him and inform him of our varying programs. It was the first meeting I've had where I knew I wanted to ask someone for assistance, but I had no idea how. The second the words fumbled out of my mouth, Mr. Middleditch looked at me and said, 'I'm not going to give you any money.' I looked at him relieved and said, 'Thank God, because I have no idea how to ask. Now that we've got that out of the way, I don't have to be nervous to show you our video.' As I was telling him about one of our programs where we microfinance an artist's consortium in Zimbabwe to take trash and make beautiful jewelry, he commented on a project he was working on in Zimbabwe through the International Senior Lawyers Project and had hoped George Soros would take interest. They always say that it is the death of one's dreams and goals that is one of the hardest aspects of one's death. As our little non-profit was invited to present at the United Nations, I sent a little note to Mr. Middleditch conveying our milestone. He immediately sent a note to someone and helped support us in finishing our documentary short on homelessness that we were able to present at the UN. His character, honor, accountability, integrity, and respect were a few of the many characteristics that were essential for me personally and our little non-profit, our cause, and our work at that time. It is a true loss for our community. It would be impossible because he gave so much, but it would be interesting to know of all the acts of kindness Mr. Middleditch gave to our community, especially helping smaller non-profits like ours, and the trickle down, embodied benefits his actions created for Charlottesville. My condolences and prayers are with his family, friends, and associates. Thank you Mr. Middleditch for being so benevolent with your selflessness, your time, and your resources and through your leadership by example. Warmly, Gwen Cassady
Gwendolyn Cassady
Other
October 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss, I knew Mr. Middleditch from Boars Head Sports Club, very nice man. Sending prayers
Candice Crenshaw
October 6, 2021
At dinner one night I turned to Leigh who had been pretty silent and asked, "What have you been doing, Leigh?" He said, "Nobody ever asks me that. I just got back from South Africa where I helped them write a new Constitution." He was a great man.
Nancy and Jim H effernan
October 6, 2021
Sending so many prayers for peace and comfort to you all.
Cary Martin
October 6, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Karen Ann Hill
Friend
October 6, 2021
