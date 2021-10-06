Leigh B. Middleditch Jr.
Leigh B. Middleditch Jr. died peacefully at Hospice House Of The Piedmont on October 3, 2021. He was 92. Leigh was very active in civic and legal affairs.
A native of Detroit, he graduated from the University of Virginia 1951 and its' law School in 1957. He served active duty with the navy, retiring in 1972 as a captain in the Naval Reserve.
Survivors include his wife, Betty G. Middleditch; a daughter, Katherine M. McDonald (Randolph Hayes) of Greenville, South Carolina; two son, Leigh B. Middleditch lll (Jo) of Baltimore, and Andrew B. Middleditch of Charlottesville; and six grandchildren, Kate Koniditsiotis and Elizabeth McDonald, Leigh lV and Gergia Middleditch, Drew and David Middleditch.
Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers if you choose, memorial tributes may be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, 501 Park Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, St. Paul's Episcopal Church P.O. Box 37, Ivy, VA 22945, University of Virginia Law Foundation, 580 Massie Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 6, 2021.