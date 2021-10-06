What a tremendous loss for so many people and the community of Charlottesville and beyond. Mr. Middleditch gave our little non-profit, Managing Love, our biggest donation to date after reading about us in a UVA online article. He graciously accepted a meeting with me so I could personally thank him and inform him of our varying programs. It was the first meeting I've had where I knew I wanted to ask someone for assistance, but I had no idea how. The second the words fumbled out of my mouth, Mr. Middleditch looked at me and said, 'I'm not going to give you any money.' I looked at him relieved and said, 'Thank God, because I have no idea how to ask. Now that we've got that out of the way, I don't have to be nervous to show you our video.' As I was telling him about one of our programs where we microfinance an artist's consortium in Zimbabwe to take trash and make beautiful jewelry, he commented on a project he was working on in Zimbabwe through the International Senior Lawyers Project and had hoped George Soros would take interest. They always say that it is the death of one's dreams and goals that is one of the hardest aspects of one's death. As our little non-profit was invited to present at the United Nations, I sent a little note to Mr. Middleditch conveying our milestone. He immediately sent a note to someone and helped support us in finishing our documentary short on homelessness that we were able to present at the UN. His character, honor, accountability, integrity, and respect were a few of the many characteristics that were essential for me personally and our little non-profit, our cause, and our work at that time. It is a true loss for our community. It would be impossible because he gave so much, but it would be interesting to know of all the acts of kindness Mr. Middleditch gave to our community, especially helping smaller non-profits like ours, and the trickle down, embodied benefits his actions created for Charlottesville. My condolences and prayers are with his family, friends, and associates. Thank you Mr. Middleditch for being so benevolent with your selflessness, your time, and your resources and through your leadership by example. Warmly, Gwen Cassady

Gwendolyn Cassady Other October 7, 2021