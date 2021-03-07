Leo Joseph Still Jr.April 17, 1929 - February 22, 2021Leo Joseph Still Jr. (Maj. USMC, Ret.), age 91, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Augusta Health Hospital in Waynesboro, Va., surrounded with love. He had a gentle passing after an unexpected health event.He was born on April 17, 1929, in San Diego, Calif., to Nathalie Ricker Still and Leo Joseph Still Sr. In addition to his love of family, Christian and Marine Corps values guided his life. Several members of his family continued his love of serving their country with active military assignments.His mother helped instill in him that family is to be cherished. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Frances and husband, Rex Stinchcomb; a brother, Ray and wife, Nancy Still; a niece, Sarah Mollwitz; and his beloved first wife, Beulah Catherine Still.Leo and Cathy raised five children, Coral M. Still (husband, Wade Glosser), Karen L. Still (husband, Jeff Patton), Frances H. Still Gonzales, John P. Still (wife, Monika), and C. Bernard Still (wife, Janie). He leaves behind the following beloved grandchildren, Bryan, Dawn, Mary, Shelby, Jessika, Laurel, Amy, Jason, Stephen, Rachel, Maddie and Michael. Along with 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and "basement kids" whose lives he impacted.Joining the Marine Corps as a young man and spending 24 years in active duty, which included service in wars in Korea and Vietnam, reinforced his dedication to his country. He worked in Aviation Electronics Maintenance, helping make fighter jets safe for their crews to fly and later oversaw crews of aircraft maintenance.After retiring from the Marine Corps in 1972, he completed his Master's Degree in Technology and worked for the Department of Defense in California, Japan, Hawaii, Australia, Bad Ems, Germany, and the Naval Observatory in Sugar Grove, W.Va.He was a 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus and was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro, Va. He also was a member of the Bradley Arms Marine Corps League and Central Virginia MOAA in Charlottesville, Va.He met the second love of his life, Carolyn Massie Still, in 2003. His family expanded in 2005 when he married Carolyn. Her three children, Michelle Massie Katstra (husband, Dirk), Maureen Deaton (husband, Charles), and Meredith Massie DeMalia (husband, Billy) welcomed him with open arms and hearts. He enriched their family with his good character and kind, gentle nature. He treated her children, their spouses, and 13 grandchildren as his own. For some of them, his nearby presence provided a frequent grandfather figure they treasured (especially Austin, Ryleigh, Ryan, Matt, and Amanda). He was grateful for all the help and caring of his German "daughter," Gina.Even in his 80's, he was ready for adventure as he and Carolyn lived in Taiwan, Egypt, and Germany. He seized every opportunity for travel while there. When he turned 90, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and even "Aunt" Betty Tobin Valdez flew and drove in from all over the USA for a huge celebration in Charleston, S.C. at the Joint Base. He felt their love and happiness at his being an active part of their lives at 90.At 91 years of age, Leo packed three full lifetimes into one. He served God, country, and family and was revered by many blessed to have known him. A private family funeral mass took place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either the Tunnel to Towers or the Red Cross, organizations near and dear to Leo's heart.