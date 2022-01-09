Leslie Ann Gibson, 39, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Charlottesville. She was born in Charlottesville, on January 7, 1982, the daughter of Ann Willis and Richard Gibson (LuAnn).
She is survived by parents, her son, Avery Herring, and the love of her life, Keith Herring. She is also survived by her half-brother, David Ruth; great-aunt, Frances Taylor (Jerry); uncle, Stewart Willis (Mary), aunts, Shirley Willis and Susie Bywaters; cousins, Jennifer Harris (Mark), Joseph Willis, Jason Willis, John Willis (Krystal), Tasha Scoles (Greg), Jenny Cetlin, Bailey Willis, Christina Bywaters, and Brandon Bywaters, and a number of second and third cousins.
Leslie tried to enjoy life to the fullest and made friends easily. She also loved animals and has always been surrounded by them. Her cats, Temperance and George, were her joy.
Memorial contributions to your local SPCA or your favorite charities would be appreciated.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Louisa at a later date.
To the Gibson Family
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I met Leslie as a shopper in Foodlion and she was always very kind to me. I'll miss seeing her. Sending prayers.
Marian Kennedy
January 14, 2022
Leslie was a true friend and will be missed greatly. She was a really special soul.
Gregory Helfer
Friend
January 11, 2022
My prayers and thoughts are with all family I was not close with her as we only went to school together. She was always a nice well mannered young lady. I pray that you will find peace and confront in the upcoming days ahead. She was a young soul who was taken way to early. May she Rest In Peace .
Goldie Borror
School
January 9, 2022
Me and Leslie were best friends growing up and always had each other's backs. We had our share of arguments, but always laughed about it later when we got over it lol. One summer she went with me to Georgia to visit my dad and we had so much fun that summer. One summer we spent a few weeks at my grandmother's house and then her house for a few weeks (I have to day I know we gave her mom and my grandmother a run for there money). Leslie I am going to miss you but I know you are watching over all of us now. Please tell my dad, pepaw and memaw that I love them and miss them so much. Fly high girl and sing our heart out now.
Aja Mullinex
Friend
January 9, 2022
January 7, 2022
January 7, 2022
January 7, 2022
I want to "Thank you " for all the thoughts and prayers seen on Facebook about our Daughter. Loss of a family member is so heart breaking especially at a young age. We can't fathom of the loss and disbelief of what has happened. It is like getting your heart ripped out of your chest trying to catch your breath without it. Leslie is my pride and joy my baby girl. Leslie loves all her friends, karaoke and playing pool. She had a big heart and always wanted to help people in need. She would put a smile on your face just being around her. She was all excited of getting her own place and having us for Christmas dinner. Everything was wonderful that day. We made plans for New Year's Eve to come down our house for having a old fashion big bon fire while kicking back on her Dad's strawberry daiquiri. Cooking hot dogs and roasting marshmallow over the bon fire. Maybe one day in heaven that will happen. Leslie had so much potential and we talked about that in our daily evening phone conversation which was our ritual. Asking each other how our day went and advice what she wanted to accomplish and how to proceed in doing just that to better herself and be a better person. She always looked up to me so I would be proud of her. She took the initiative to be approved of by her friends and family. In return, she was there to offer comfort and advice to her friends so they can be able to be a better person and feel good about themselves. She had a big heart and lend a helping hand to whoever needed it. She loved karaoke and playing pool with friends and me. Pool got serious when she played me. She learned to play pool with my help and always wanted to shoot pool with me saying that she was going to try and kick my butt. She shot a pretty good stick if I say so myself. I am really going to miss that. I still can't believe she is gone. Hopefully she is looking down at us and saying to me that she doesn't have to walk in pain anymore and that she has a new set of wings so I can keep up with you, Dad and Momma. I hope you watch over me and momma as well as your close friends. I love you Leslie. You are my pride and joy and always always be my baby girl. I will not goodbye . I will see you when I see you. Nothing can mend a broken heart except to take it one day at a time and hope for best. Miss you and love you sweetheart.
My deepest condolences to you all. Leslie certainly was a ray of sunshine and had so much love for everyone she encountered. May she continue to shine down upon you all and keep a good watch over you. Sending you all our love, thoughts, and prayers.
Deborah (Swett) Smith
Family
January 7, 2022
My deepest condolences to Leslie´s family and friends. Leslie always had a beautiful heart and she shared her love with everyone. May she Rest In Peace in the arms of the Lord and her beloved grandmother