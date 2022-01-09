I want to "Thank you " for all the thoughts and prayers seen on Facebook about our Daughter. Loss of a family member is so heart breaking especially at a young age. We can't fathom of the loss and disbelief of what has happened. It is like getting your heart ripped out of your chest trying to catch your breath without it. Leslie is my pride and joy my baby girl. Leslie loves all her friends, karaoke and playing pool. She had a big heart and always wanted to help people in need. She would put a smile on your face just being around her. She was all excited of getting her own place and having us for Christmas dinner. Everything was wonderful that day. We made plans for New Year's Eve to come down our house for having a old fashion big bon fire while kicking back on her Dad's strawberry daiquiri. Cooking hot dogs and roasting marshmallow over the bon fire. Maybe one day in heaven that will happen. Leslie had so much potential and we talked about that in our daily evening phone conversation which was our ritual. Asking each other how our day went and advice what she wanted to accomplish and how to proceed in doing just that to better herself and be a better person. She always looked up to me so I would be proud of her. She took the initiative to be approved of by her friends and family. In return, she was there to offer comfort and advice to her friends so they can be able to be a better person and feel good about themselves. She had a big heart and lend a helping hand to whoever needed it. She loved karaoke and playing pool with friends and me. Pool got serious when she played me. She learned to play pool with my help and always wanted to shoot pool with me saying that she was going to try and kick my butt. She shot a pretty good stick if I say so myself. I am really going to miss that. I still can't believe she is gone. Hopefully she is looking down at us and saying to me that she doesn't have to walk in pain anymore and that she has a new set of wings so I can keep up with you, Dad and Momma. I hope you watch over me and momma as well as your close friends. I love you Leslie. You are my pride and joy and always always be my baby girl. I will not goodbye . I will see you when I see you. Nothing can mend a broken heart except to take it one day at a time and hope for best. Miss you and love you sweetheart.

Richard Gibson Jr (father) Family January 7, 2022