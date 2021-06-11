Leslie Evelyn Colvin TinderLeslie Evelyn Colvin Tinder, departed life at age 103, on Monday, June 7, 2021, after a blessed and giving life. Leslie was born on October 6, 1917, at her life-long home to the late John Henry and Evie Florine Lohr Colvin. She was also preceded in death in 1974 by her husband, Henry Elliott Tinder Sr., after 34 years of marriage, and also predeceased by her brother, John H. "Jack" Colvin Jr.Surviving are her two sons and their spouses, Henry Elliott Tinder Jr., and Sharon L. Tinder, and Gordon W. Tinder and Barbara K. Tinder. She leaves six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.The grandchildren are, Leisa Payette (Peter), Jennifer Spencer (William), Gary Tinder (Dawn), Jason Tinder (Danille), Mathew Dillon(Christina), Diana Filipi (Adrian). The great-grandchildren are Joseph Payette, Hannah Payette, Lucian Payette, Chloe Spencer, Kaleb Tinder, Ryan Tinder, Silas Tinder, Mackenzie Tinder, Sarah Dillon (Barry), Damien Dillon, Joshua Dillon, Ophelia Filipi, Atticus Filipi, Oscar Filipi; and one great great-grandchild, Austin Bottoms. Also surviving are many nephews and nieces.Leslie worked beside her parents, husband and sons on their farm. She worked for Blue Bell Wrangler many years and after retirement continued to sew for family and friends. She graduated from Barboursville High School. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Greene County, Va. as a teacher and church clerk. She had many talents from cooking, gardening, and flower arranging to making baby blankets, afghans, and dishcloths in her later years. She served as a member of the Home Extension service. She will be missed.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Auld-Tinder Education Fund, P.O. Box 63, Ruckersville, VA 22968. Preddy Funeral Home is assisting the family.