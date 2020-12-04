Menu
Lester Boyd Perry Sr.
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Lester Boyd Perry Sr.

Lester Boyd Perry Sr. was born on April 26, 1933, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Marie Louise Jackson and John Wesley Perry Sr., and departed this life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Lester was a Jefferson High School graduate. He worked for the UVA Department of Pathology for 31 years and was most proud of his mention in Acknowledgements in the Atlas Of The Human Brain In Section (Drs. Melville Roberts, Joseph Hanaway, 1970).

Lester served in the United States Army during the Korean War and later started a successful moving business, Perry & Perry Movers. He was a devoted Jehovah's Witness and served as an Elder for many years. He was a beloved father, brother and friend.

He is survived by two sons, Lester Perry Jr. and Gerald Perry; two daughters, Leslie Ann Perry and Veronica Perry; and a surviving sister, Louise Twyman Long. Lester was preceded in death by his wives, Wivolene Mitchell, Sylvia Wright, and Eula Johnson; and three brothers, John Wesley Perry Jr., Norman Perry, and Robert David Perry.

Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Lyles Funeral Home, 630 South 20th Street, Purcellville, VA 20134. Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Va. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving N. Virginia. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC. 800-388-1913.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Interment
11:00a.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
, Triangle, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Lyles' Funeral Services
