Lester Ray Smith



Lester Ray Smith, 78, of Gordonsville, Va., died on Sunday February 21, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on September 27, 1942, in Lincolnton, N.C., he was the son of the late Herman Julius Smith and Geneva Cline Smith. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kay Smith Stewart.



Mr. Smith worked at Liberty Fabrics for many years until it closed. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his little spot on the mountain.



He is survived by his wife, Debra Champion Smith of Gordonsville; one daughter, Cathy Hrebinko and husband, Milton, of Fishersville; one son, Lester Ray Smith Jr. and significant other, Emily Poole, of Sherrills Ford, N.C.; two grandchildren, Alanna Hrebinko and Alan Hrebinko; one sister, Kim Smith Houser and husband, Jim, of Lawndale, N.C., and their children, Erin West and husband, Ned, and Elly Houser and husband, Kazem; niece, Lynn Stewart McCurry and husband, Mike, of Sherrills Ford, N.C. and their children, Andrew McCurry and wife, Bailey, and Brad McCurry; niece, Martha Stewart Middleton and husband, Mark, and a host of other relatives and friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



