Lester Ray Smith, 78, of Gordonsville, Va., died on Sunday February 21, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born on September 27, 1942, in Lincolnton, N.C., he was the son of the late Herman Julius Smith and Geneva Cline Smith. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kay Smith Stewart.
Mr. Smith worked at Liberty Fabrics for many years until it closed. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his little spot on the mountain.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Champion Smith of Gordonsville; one daughter, Cathy Hrebinko and husband, Milton, of Fishersville; one son, Lester Ray Smith Jr. and significant other, Emily Poole, of Sherrills Ford, N.C.; two grandchildren, Alanna Hrebinko and Alan Hrebinko; one sister, Kim Smith Houser and husband, Jim, of Lawndale, N.C., and their children, Erin West and husband, Ned, and Elly Houser and husband, Kazem; niece, Lynn Stewart McCurry and husband, Mike, of Sherrills Ford, N.C. and their children, Andrew McCurry and wife, Bailey, and Brad McCurry; niece, Martha Stewart Middleton and husband, Mark, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lester and I worked side by side for 2 decades, but unfortunately we did not keep in contact after I left Liberty Fabrics to start a new career. We had many great meals together at the Aberdeen Barn and had some wonderful fishing trips together. I would like to offer my sympathy to his family and let them know I will never forget Lester. RIP my friend.
Ben Bruner
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Lester. Lester was not only great person he was a great teacher to me in the finishing of multiple forms of textiles. RIP Lester.