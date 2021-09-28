It´s one thing to be Daddy´s Girl but to be Daddy´s Baby Girl is special. On 9/18/21 you were saying your see you later to us and as a Dad even in pain you were making sure we were okay and making sure we knew you loved us. Our Dad didn´t say it often to us but in spite of situations we knew he did. When we got the news you departed your earthly home and transitioning to your heavenly home I thought I was okay. I went back in the house and realized my last parent was no longer here but the best thing...Daddy you are no longer suffering and no more pain. Playlist...I´ll Be Alright...Praising God and tears falling of joy because this song was so fitting...you left us on a Sunday and now every day will be like Sunday for you. Glory to God I know you are alright and we will be alright. I´m grateful you allowed me to share a conversation with you last year so you understood us...I believe that is why last Saturday your closure with the remaining six of the seven wonders wasn´t sad. You were so tired and ready. As I know you are alright...we will be alright. This past week I have been blessed by Pastor Angel prayers and love...confirmation I´ll Be Alright...strong faith. Of course cannot leave out my husband, siblings, children, the rest of the family and friends for prayers, hugs and love. I´m so grateful for the 54yrs as your Baby Girl...Daddy´s Baby Girl will be alright and know you are my angel. I love you #STARKSSTRONG #IWILLBEALRIGHT #PSALM23

DeShanta StarksTurner Family September 30, 2021