Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lewis Joseph Starks Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
117 West St
Louisa, VA
Lewis Joseph Starks Jr

August 30, 1938 - September 19, 2021

Lewis Joseph Starks Jr., 83, of Esmont, Va., transitioned to his heavenly home on September 19, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.

He was born on August 30, 1938, in Esmont, Va., the first child of the late Lewis Joseph Sr. and Mary Virginia Gray Starks. In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his son, Lewis (Junnie) J. Starks III and youngest sister, Brenda M. Woody.

He leaves to cherish memories his wife of 34 years, Shirlie A. Cofield-Starks, whom he married in 1987; his blended family of 12 children, Elton O. (Rose) Starks of Bowie, Md., Gwendolyn D. (James) Franklin of Roseland, Va., Denise H. (John) Starks-Bell of Schuyler, Va., Venise J. (Greg) Starks Rush Brown, Dawn Roxie (Alonzo) Starks Johnson, Sharon DeShanta (Greg) Starks Turner of Esmont, Va., Kimberley R. (Garry) Barker of Racine, Wisc., Staci J. Jarmon of Charlottesville, Va., Kena M. (Daniel) Jones of Rocky Mount, N.C., Clay S. (Vanessa) Cofield of Richmond, Va., Colin Brewer of Henderson, Ky., and Bobbie (Kimberly) Cofield of Goochland, Va.; two brothers, Eric L. Starks of Esmont, and Oliver A. (Janie) Starks of Charlottesville, Va.; one sister, Barbara Jean Jackson of Esmont; four aunts, Marva G. Simpson, Clasteen Gray, Elizabeth Gray, and Louise Gray, all of Esmont; one sister-in-law, Linda (Harry) Staton of Amherst, Va.; 32 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 8825 Chestnut Grove Rd., Esmont, VA 22937. Condolences maybe offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com.

D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.

117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
8825 Chestnut Grove Rd., Esmont, VA
Funeral services provided by:
D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
It´s one thing to be Daddy´s Girl but to be Daddy´s Baby Girl is special. On 9/18/21 you were saying your see you later to us and as a Dad even in pain you were making sure we were okay and making sure we knew you loved us. Our Dad didn´t say it often to us but in spite of situations we knew he did. When we got the news you departed your earthly home and transitioning to your heavenly home I thought I was okay. I went back in the house and realized my last parent was no longer here but the best thing...Daddy you are no longer suffering and no more pain. Playlist...I´ll Be Alright...Praising God and tears falling of joy because this song was so fitting...you left us on a Sunday and now every day will be like Sunday for you. Glory to God I know you are alright and we will be alright. I´m grateful you allowed me to share a conversation with you last year so you understood us...I believe that is why last Saturday your closure with the remaining six of the seven wonders wasn´t sad. You were so tired and ready. As I know you are alright...we will be alright. This past week I have been blessed by Pastor Angel prayers and love...confirmation I´ll Be Alright...strong faith. Of course cannot leave out my husband, siblings, children, the rest of the family and friends for prayers, hugs and love. I´m so grateful for the 54yrs as your Baby Girl...Daddy´s Baby Girl will be alright and know you are my angel. I love you #STARKSSTRONG #IWILLBEALRIGHT #PSALM23
DeShanta StarksTurner
Family
September 30, 2021
My sympathy to the family.
Sandra Sandridge
September 28, 2021
SENDING HEARTFELT LOVE AND SYMPATHY TO THE STARKS FAMILY...ALWAYS REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES YOU ALL SHARED....AND TRUST IN GOD....BLESSINGS TO ALL.... LESSIE AND LUTHER AND FAMILY
LESSIE AND LUTHER SIMS
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results