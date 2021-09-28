Lewis Joseph Starks Jr
August 30, 1938 - September 19, 2021
Lewis Joseph Starks Jr., 83, of Esmont, Va., transitioned to his heavenly home on September 19, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.
He was born on August 30, 1938, in Esmont, Va., the first child of the late Lewis Joseph Sr. and Mary Virginia Gray Starks. In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his son, Lewis (Junnie) J. Starks III and youngest sister, Brenda M. Woody.
He leaves to cherish memories his wife of 34 years, Shirlie A. Cofield-Starks, whom he married in 1987; his blended family of 12 children, Elton O. (Rose) Starks of Bowie, Md., Gwendolyn D. (James) Franklin of Roseland, Va., Denise H. (John) Starks-Bell of Schuyler, Va., Venise J. (Greg) Starks Rush Brown, Dawn Roxie (Alonzo) Starks Johnson, Sharon DeShanta (Greg) Starks Turner of Esmont, Va., Kimberley R. (Garry) Barker of Racine, Wisc., Staci J. Jarmon of Charlottesville, Va., Kena M. (Daniel) Jones of Rocky Mount, N.C., Clay S. (Vanessa) Cofield of Richmond, Va., Colin Brewer of Henderson, Ky., and Bobbie (Kimberly) Cofield of Goochland, Va.; two brothers, Eric L. Starks of Esmont, and Oliver A. (Janie) Starks of Charlottesville, Va.; one sister, Barbara Jean Jackson of Esmont; four aunts, Marva G. Simpson, Clasteen Gray, Elizabeth Gray, and Louise Gray, all of Esmont; one sister-in-law, Linda (Harry) Staton of Amherst, Va.; 32 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 8825 Chestnut Grove Rd., Esmont, VA 22937. Condolences maybe offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com
