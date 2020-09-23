Lillian Hamshar
Lillian Herndon Hamshar, 95, of Scottsville, died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Charlottesville Health and Rehab. Born on March 13, 1925, in Fluvanna County, she was a daughter of the late John Allen and Mary Elizabeth (Hurt) Herndon. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Warren Hamshar; son, John R Hamshar; brother, Lindsay Herndon; her sister, Leona Engram; one grandchild, five great-grandchildren, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Lillian is survived by her children, Lynda H. Baptist (Ed), Roger E. Hamshar (Renae), Kenneth W. Hamshar (Diane), Joyce H. Moore (Wayne), Deborah E. Bergeron (Thomas), Gloria H. Poindexter (William), Jacqueline H. Augsburger, Jennifer H. Koczan (Danny), Cynthia H Knight (Jarrell), and Andrew L. Hamshar (Joyce Ann); two brothers, Leroy Herndon and Floyd Herndon; one sister, Etta H. Collins; 32 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and 13 great great-grandchildren.
We would also like to extend a special thanks to Jill Payne, her former long-time caregiver, the staff at Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation Center, and her new best friend, Wilda.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Calling hours will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Published by Daily Progress from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.