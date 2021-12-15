Lillian Ruth Schafft
June 22, 1922 - December 13, 2021
Lillian Ruth Schafft, 99, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, December 13, 2021. She was born in Jersey City, N.J. on June 22, 1922 to Raymond Eastman and Clarinda Schmidt Eastman. Lillian was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Hans Schafft, and her brothers Raymond and Edwin Eastman.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Brian) LaFontaine and Ruth Ann (Cliff) Rehm. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Rebecca Rehm, Chris (Sasha) Rehm, Rachel (Kevin) Kennedy, Karl (Adele) LaFontaine, Erik (Kori) LaFontaine, ten great-grandchildren and several devoted nieces.
Lillian graduated from Newark State Teachers College (Kean University) with a teaching degree and began her educational career teaching sixth grade in Scotch Plains, N.J. Thus began a lifelong interest in education; volunteering at the local, state and national level of the PTA, pursuing a writing career in children's literature, and correcting her family's grammar and syntax while encouraging them to write haikus and cinquains. A life long learner she pursued education through extensive reading as well as travel with Elderhostel and other organizations.
A devoted Christian, she was baptized at a Lutheran Church in Jersey City, N.J. She later met her husband Hans at Zion Lutheran Church in Rahway, N.J. where she served on numerous boards, choirs and special committees. Even vacations centered around the gospel, attending The Lutheran Summer conference at the Silver Bay YMCA on Lake George, N.Y. in 1939 and continuing to attend the yearly conference well into her late 80's.
In 1973 her husband's dream was realized with the purchase of Woodland Farm in southern Albemarle County, a dream she came to embrace and fully enjoy. In 1984 she moved to Esmont and loved being part of the rural community and farm activities. She enjoyed having her grandchildren spend time with her in her garden, on her porch swing or playing pinochle. After joining Immanuel Lutheran Church, she began the "Hello" program to welcome young children and families to the church. Along with her church activities, Lillian had many civic activities: an advisory board member Habitat for Humanity, an 80 year member and past worthy matron of The Eastern Star, Literary Chair of the Scottsville Council of the Arts, and the Silver Bay Council.
For the past five years, Lillian's home was Our Lady of Peace, where she received excellent and compassionate care. The staff embraced her life with kindness, patience and loving attention. Several have become part of her extended family. Her family is grateful to so many at OLOP.
A celebration of Lillian's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2416 Jefferson Park Ave., with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hospice of the Piedmont (675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy. Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911) or Our Lady of Peace Resident Council Employee Fund (751 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901.)
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.thackerbrothers.com
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2021.