Lilly Love NorvelleLilly Love Norvelle (Thomasson, Smith), 99, of North Garden, passed away on September 30, 2021.Lilly was born in Charlottesville, Va., on May 26, 1922. Lilly worked at Crouse Hinds for 15 years and then she retired to watch her grandkids!Lilly is survived by her son Duane Smith and wife, Joyce; three daughters, Deloris Stanislaus and husband, John, Diane Shifflett and husband, Donald, and Pamela Norvelle. Lilly loved her eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Lilly was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Norvelle, The love of her life for 68 years; three brothers, Wilbur, Bernard, and Frank; three sisters, Catherine, Alice, and Shirley; one daughter, Stellar Burnece Smith; and one grandson, Brian Shotwell! She also leaves behind three sister-in-laws; Kay Powell and Alvin Mildeed Norvelle, and Shirley Powell.Lilly Love was a loving wife, beautiful mother, homemaker, sister & friend to so many! She was a woman of strength, perseverance and vibrant energy! She would all ways meet you with a hug or handshake! If you dare!A visitation will be held at Teague Funeral Service, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at Riverview cemetery Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be Donald, Garrett, DA, Matt, Tim and John.