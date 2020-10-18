Linda Carole "Kellee" Mullinnix Eastwood
September 27, 1948 - October 9, 2020
On Friday, October 9, 2020, Linda Carole (Kellee) Mullinnix Eastwood, 72, passed away peacefully in her home. She had been fighting a gallant battle with cancer for the past 18 months, but ultimately was overtaken by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Kellee was the daughter of the late Ted Mullinnix, in addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael, and her brother-in-law, Rand Amiss.
She is survived by her mother, Virginia Mullinnix; her husband, Bill Eastwood; daughters, Jennifer Beall-Molinaro (Lou), Jessica Renick, and Sarah Goldmann; and sons, Aaron Goldmann (Nari) and Sam Goldmann (Erin). She is also survived by her siblings, Steve (Terry), Janice Amiss and adopted sisters, Tulita Owens and Susie Kincannon (Chuck); her grandchildren, Addison, Zachary, Timothy, Brady, Madison and Tyler. Kellee also leaves behind numerous devoted and loving nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.
Kellee was born in California and moved several times before settling in Virginia. She graduated from Lane High School and attended James Madison University. After working at the University of Virginia Research Lab while raising her first beautiful daughter, she moved to Richmond where she went on to have four more incredible children. She balanced motherhood with running her husband's growing medical practice and various community activities. When her children were grown, she fulfilled a lifelong dream by purchasing a 36-foot sailboat and in a short time refined her sailing skills from novice to expert. She ultimately sailed from Virginia to the Bahamas and back, spending four months at sea.
In the past decade Kellee moved to Lake Monticello to care for her aging parents. Stars aligned and in 2010 she married her high school sweetheart, Bill Eastwood. As a couple they were active members of South Plains Presbyterian Church, joined the Lake M Coast Guard Auxiliary, and shared many memorable trips including Paris, Alaska, Barbados, and their beloved Cape Charles.
Kellee was known for her vibrant red hair, colorfully coordinated outfits, magnificent cuisine, and her bountiful holidays decorations. She loved life and was a natural nurturer. The world will be a little less bright without her, but the North Star that she was to her family will never dim.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and staff at the Martha Jefferson Hospital Cancer Center and Hospice of the Piedmont - in particular Dr. Jim Boyer, Peggy Bishop, and Astrid Keizer. Their dedication to their patient's care and comfort in these trying times is remarkable and beyond belief. The family understands the need for precautions due to Covid-19 and will plan a celebration of life in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Martha Jefferson Hospital foundation at https://www.mjhfoundation.org/donatenow/tribute
or by mail to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, c/o Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Hill and Wood Funeral Home
201 North First Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.