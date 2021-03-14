Linda Knickerbocker Ford
April 7, 1938 - February 19, 2021
Linda Knickerbocker Ford of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, at the age of 82.
"Lindy", as Linda was known by her grandchildren, was born on April 7, 1938, in Barrington, Illinois. She was the daughter of Kenneth Kennedy and Dorothy Cardwell "Sunny" Knickerbocker.
Linda was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Gordon Tanner Ford – the one true love of Linda's life. Linda married Gordon in 1960 and moved from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, where they raised their three children, Katharine Ford Albers, Dorothy Ford "Dede" Cadieux, and Gordon Tanner Ford Jr.
Linda graduated from Sweet Briar College, Pine Manor College, and the Katharine Gibbs School. She was an active philanthropist, and loved her volunteer work at the Garden Club of America, Sigma Gamma, and other organizations. Linda served as president of the Albemarle Garden Club and remained a member emeritus.
Linda and Gordon were both individuals founded in faith and were active members of Christ Church Grosse Pointe Episcopal in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, St. John's Episcopal Church in Harbor Springs, Michigan, where they summered, the Chapel at Ocean Reef in Key Largo, Florida, where they wintered, and later at St. Paul's, Ivy Episcopal Church in Charlottesville, Virginia, where they moved to the family farm, Windsor Hill, in 1991.
Linda was passionate about life, Gordon, and her family, and enjoyed horseback riding, tennis, fishing, shooting, boating (sail and power), travel, bridge, needlepoint, and her beloved West Highland Terriers.
Linda, who was known for her sense of humor, loved cooking and was co-owner for many years of a gourmet food store and restaurant in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan known as the Merry Mouse/Café la Chat.
Linda is survived by her sisters, Paula and Bonnie Knickerbocker; her three children, Kathy, Dede, and Gordon; her son-in-law, Brian Cadieux; her daughter-in-law, Tina Ford; her grandchildren, Caroline Ford Cadieux Smart (Brian), Clayborne Knickerbocker Cadieux, Edwin Wolf Albers III, and Linda Kennedy Albers; as well as her nephews, James Cardwell Jarman and Kenneth Mills Jarman.
Linda's family is eternally grateful for the care and love she received from Margaret and Eddie Wright, her Home Instead caregivers, the staff at the Martha Jefferson House, and the nurses and doctors at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held at the Key Largo Anglers Club in March, where Linda was a longtime member, and in Harbor Springs, Michigan later this year, where Linda's ashes will be interred alongside her husband's ashes.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Linda's memory to any one or more of the following organizations: Little Traverse Bay Humane Society: www.ltbhs.com
, St. Paul's, Ivy Episcopal Church, www.stpaulsivy.org
, The Children's Center, www.thechildrenscenter.com
, York County Family Fund, www.yorkcountyfamilyfund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.