Linda Jackson Jones
February 9, 1951 - December 7, 2020
Linda Jackson Jones, age 69, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1951, in Richmond, Virginia to Curtis H. and Marian B. Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Curtis H. and Marian B. Jackson; maternal grandparents, Lacy E. and Ardella Brown; and her father and mother-in-law, Nelson and Melvina Jones.
Linda was a resident of Troy, Virginia, and accepted Christ at an early age at Springfield Baptist Church. She was faithful member of Emanuel United in Faith Baptist Church, Troy Va. Linda worked at the University of Virginia until her death. Linda loved reading, especially the Bible. She enjoyed family gatherings and her church family. She worked in various auxiliaries within the church but most of all she loved serving others.
She leaves to cherish in her memory her husband, Harry Truman (Drummer); one son, Amard Rashad both of Troy, Va.; five sisters, Peggie A. Brown (Jake Anderson), Joyce J. Conn (Asher J. Conn) of Charlottesville, Va., Shirley J. Clay of Seattle Washington, Patricia J. Cook of Palmyra Va., and Valerie R. Christmas (Lloyd Christmas) of Huber Heights, Ohio; thirteen nieces and nephews; special friends, Mary Frances Jackson and Rosa Hearns; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Walk-Through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th ST N.W. Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2020.