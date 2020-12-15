Menu
Linda Jackson Jones
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Linda Jackson Jones

February 9, 1951 - December 7, 2020

Linda Jackson Jones, age 69, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1951, in Richmond, Virginia to Curtis H. and Marian B. Jackson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Curtis H. and Marian B. Jackson; maternal grandparents, Lacy E. and Ardella Brown; and her father and mother-in-law, Nelson and Melvina Jones.

Linda was a resident of Troy, Virginia, and accepted Christ at an early age at Springfield Baptist Church. She was faithful member of Emanuel United in Faith Baptist Church, Troy Va. Linda worked at the University of Virginia until her death. Linda loved reading, especially the Bible. She enjoyed family gatherings and her church family. She worked in various auxiliaries within the church but most of all she loved serving others.

She leaves to cherish in her memory her husband, Harry Truman (Drummer); one son, Amard Rashad both of Troy, Va.; five sisters, Peggie A. Brown (Jake Anderson), Joyce J. Conn (Asher J. Conn) of Charlottesville, Va., Shirley J. Clay of Seattle Washington, Patricia J. Cook of Palmyra Va., and Valerie R. Christmas (Lloyd Christmas) of Huber Heights, Ohio; thirteen nieces and nephews; special friends, Mary Frances Jackson and Rosa Hearns; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Walk-Through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th ST N.W. Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
Dec
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
VA
To "Drummer" and Ahmad: Linda spoke of you both often with so much affection and Ahmad, with so much pride. Even though I've never met you both, I know that her love for you was unmatched. Please know that I'll never forget Linda, my friend from those days of working with her at UVA's Cell Biology Department. I remember all the birthday lunches and fun we had as a group. I remember us buddying up and riding together to those lunches--these were happy work experiences for me, and I know Linda enjoyed every one of them. I remember getting in early, but could never seem to beat Linda in! It was my sheer pleasure to meet such a kind friend on my life's journey. I am sorry I didn't learn about her service until today as I would've attended. Rest in Peace beautiful Linda, until we meet again. Vivian Feggans
Vivian Feggans
December 18, 2020
I was deeply saddened to hear about Linda's passing. I worked with her at UVa for 20 years and she was always kind and helpful, a real joy to be around. She will be missed by all of us that worked with her. Please extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.
Jim Casanova
December 17, 2020
I was so saddened to hear about Linda's sudden passing. I will miss seeing her at work - she was such a kind soul and helped me so many times. My sincere and deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones at this difficult time.
Noelle Dwyer
December 17, 2020
We give our deepest heart felt condolences and prayers to you and your family at this sad time be strong and keep the faith
Irving jones and family
December 16, 2020
May God be with you all through this time of sorrow. Linda was a sweet person. She trained me how to be an usher and I did really well. I will miss her.
Kierra Washington-Brooks
December 16, 2020
We extend our deepest prayers,condolences and sympathy to the family.May your memories of Linda bring you comfort at this time.May God continues to bless the family.
James & Diane Washington
December 16, 2020
May the peace and love of our Heavenly Father sustain you during this time. Praying for you all .
Merry Christmas Grooms
December 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on Linda's passing. With much appreciation for the years with Linda as a kind and helpful colleague.
Charles and Bette Flickinger
December 16, 2020
Linda was a warm and loving soul who never lacked for interest in others including their families - and particularly their wee children. Her life is an inspiration to us all. I will miss the sound of her very early morning greeting and gentle laugh in the empty hallways. My sincere condolences to the family.
Gordon Laurie
December 16, 2020
With love and great sympathy. We love you Truman & Ahmad
Mel & Levert
December 15, 2020
I will always remember our time together in Church. Going to miss your beautiful smile.
Diana Washington
December 15, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May God continue to bless you as you go though this difficult time.
Andre' Lewis
December 15, 2020
Linda was such a warm and caring person, and she always went out of her way to help me and others. I will miss her very much, and I send my deepest sympathies to her family and friends, and hope that they can find peace in their memories of her.
Ann Sutherland
I had the pleasure of working with Linda at UVa for 40 years and she was always kind and helpful and an integral part of the administrative team for the Department of Cell Biology. We will miss her and send our condolences to her entire family.
Bob Bloodgood
December 15, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Linda's family at this difficult time. Linda was a kind and gentle presence, always ready to help those in need even if with just a kind a word and smile to help make someone else's day. She is sadly missed but will always be remembered by those of us who had the pleasure of working with and knowing her.
Douglas DeSimone
December 15, 2020
Shirley , Peggy and Joyce please know that my love and prayers are with you and your family
Sylvia Hawkins Scott
December 15, 2020
To Linda's family: Part of me is sad for your loss, but the other part of me rejoices because I know that Linda was a true -- and still is and will always be -- a child of God. I worked with Linda at UVA and she was the dearest and kindest soul. She was a genuine and sincere person. She will be sorely missed but long remembered for her spirit of lovingkindness. While we journey on this earth, we mourn the loss of our loved ones, but God rejoices in the death of His saints and in His Spirit, we that belong to Him, do the same. We mourn for what saddens Him and we rejoice for what puts a smile on His face. He loves nothing better than the homecoming of His little children. May the Word of God comfort you and give you peace in this time. (I Thess. 4:13-18) Linda M. Johnson
Linda M Johnson
December 15, 2020
Our condolences to the family during the passing of our beloved Linda Jones. Her contagious smile and laughter would light up the dullest moments. Linda will always hold a special place in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time. Gif bless you.
Wanda Crawford
December 15, 2020
