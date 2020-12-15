To Linda's family: Part of me is sad for your loss, but the other part of me rejoices because I know that Linda was a true -- and still is and will always be -- a child of God. I worked with Linda at UVA and she was the dearest and kindest soul. She was a genuine and sincere person. She will be sorely missed but long remembered for her spirit of lovingkindness. While we journey on this earth, we mourn the loss of our loved ones, but God rejoices in the death of His saints and in His Spirit, we that belong to Him, do the same. We mourn for what saddens Him and we rejoice for what puts a smile on His face. He loves nothing better than the homecoming of His little children. May the Word of God comfort you and give you peace in this time. (I Thess. 4:13-18) Linda M. Johnson

Linda M Johnson December 15, 2020