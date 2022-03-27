Linda Jo Montgomery
Linda Jo Montgomery, 79, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away at home on March 21, 2022, with her husband by her side.
Her funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlottesville, Virginia. Private burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.
Linda was born on October 13, 1942 in Portland, Oregon, to Joseph Benjamin and Velma Marie (Swing) Hoffmann. Her parents had moved from Illinois to Idaho in 1940, then to Portland in May 1942, where Joe worked in the shipyards as a welder. In 1943, the family returned to Idaho, first to Kuna, then to a farm outside Caldwell, then to Caldwell itself to a house on Canyon Hill in 1947.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ted and daughter, Megan, of Waynesboro; son, Matt, daughter-in-law, Cheryl, and beloved grandson, Ben, of Palmyra, Virginia; sisters and brothers-in-law Paula and Jim Johnson and Carla and Bill Oestreich of Boise, Idaho; sister-in-law, Nancy Hoffmann of Caldwell, Idaho; nephew, Mike (Erika) Hoffmann of Los Angeles, California; and niece, Cindy (Aaron) Crabtree and their sons, Will, Leo, Owen, and Ethan, of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother Jay in 1984.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 27, 2022.