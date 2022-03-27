Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Jo Montgomery
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 30 2022
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Linda Jo Montgomery

Linda Jo Montgomery, 79, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away at home on March 21, 2022, with her husband by her side.

Her funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlottesville, Virginia. Private burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.

Linda was born on October 13, 1942 in Portland, Oregon, to Joseph Benjamin and Velma Marie (Swing) Hoffmann. Her parents had moved from Illinois to Idaho in 1940, then to Portland in May 1942, where Joe worked in the shipyards as a welder. In 1943, the family returned to Idaho, first to Kuna, then to a farm outside Caldwell, then to Caldwell itself to a house on Canyon Hill in 1947.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ted and daughter, Megan, of Waynesboro; son, Matt, daughter-in-law, Cheryl, and beloved grandson, Ben, of Palmyra, Virginia; sisters and brothers-in-law Paula and Jim Johnson and Carla and Bill Oestreich of Boise, Idaho; sister-in-law, Nancy Hoffmann of Caldwell, Idaho; nephew, Mike (Erika) Hoffmann of Los Angeles, California; and niece, Cindy (Aaron) Crabtree and their sons, Will, Leo, Owen, and Ethan, of Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother Jay in 1984.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
2416 Jefferson Park Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.