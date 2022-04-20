Lisa Marie Cetroni
Lisa Marie Cetroni, age 68, passed away peacefully in Charlottesville, Virginia, on April 11, 2022, after a brave two and a half year battle with cancer.
Her husband and family had cherished times to visit with her and comfort her. She was born in Philadelphia, on October 6, 1953, to the late Anselmo Augustus Cetroni and Josephine Nancy Marziani. Lisa graduated from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and from Villanova University in Villanova, Pa., with a master's degree in school administration. She taught at several schools of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia including Our Lady of Angels and Our Lady of Lourdes in Philadelphia and St. Laurence in Upper Darby, Pa. Her first job as school principal was at Presentation BVM in Wynnewood, Pa.
Her warm and caring personality and her gift to connect with her students and inspire them became apparent when she started out in her career. After seventeen years as both teacher and administrator, Lisa was selected to serve in the esteemed position of Principal at St. Katherine Day School, a special education school in Wynnewood, Pa. In the words of an Assistant Superintendent of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, "Ms. Cetroni took the school from an all-time low and not only turned it around but propelled it into the twenty-first century. Within four short months of her assuming the position of Principal, the changes in faculty morale and parent satisfaction were apparent. Above all, Ms. Cetroni loved the students and they knew it."
In 1998, Lisa met Jorg Lippuner, a Swiss American Hotelier, who had moved to Charlottesville, Virginia. Their acquaintance grew into a solid relationship which led to Lisa's move to Charlottesville and their happy marriage in 2002. They took up residence in Free Union, Virginia.
In 2001, Lisa joined St. Anne's-Belfield School in Charlottesville, where she found a perfect outlet for her talents as an educator. During her sixteen years at St. Anne's she happily engaged in her assignments as fourth grade homeroom teacher, reading teacher and assistant head of academics for the Learning Village. She was awarded the Golden Apple award honouring outstanding educators in Charlottesville and Albemarle in 2004 and was honoured with the Diana Edwards Smith Mastership Teaching Award, the highest teaching award given, in the 2005-2006 school year.
A recent tribute circulated by St. Anne's to faculty and parents described Lisa as "a beloved former teacher and administrator, having made an impact on countless lives in the School community and beyond."
Her wonderful sense of humour and her infectious joy of living brought a light not only to her students and colleagues but also her husband and family and her relatives. She was lovingly called 'Nonna Lisa' by her husband's two granddaughters.
Lisa leaves behind a rich legacy, and a big void.
She is survived by her husband, Jorg Lippuner and family; her sister, Denise Kerr and families; and her brother, Kevin Cetroni and family.
Celebrations of Lisa's life will be held in private.
Donations in Lisa's memory may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont Charlottesville, Va., at hopva.org
, the UVA Cancer Center, Charlottesville, Va., at giving.uvahealth.com
, and the MD Anderson Cancer Center
, Houston, Texas at mdanderson.org
.
Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 20, 2022.