Lisa Barnes Thacker
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St
Scottsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 22 2022
3:00p.m.
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home
Lisa Barnes Thacker

March 19, 1967 - April 14, 2022

Lisa Barnes Thacker, 55, of Scottsville, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 2 p.m. Pastor Randy Golladay will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Apr. 20, 2022.
