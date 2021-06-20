Liselotte "Lisa" Kott
January 20, 1933 - June 13, 2021
Liselotte "Lisa" Kott, 88, of Palmyra, Virginia, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia.
She was born on January 20, 1933, in Darmstadt, Germany, the daughter of Peter and Emilie Schott. In 1959, she came to the United States and became a U.S. citizen in 1968. She married John Harvey Kott on April 29, 1967.
Lisa's father was a seamster in Germany; she learned to sew and would make most of her own clothes along with several outfits and crafts for her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and make authentic German dishes including her famous apple kuchen and, for the holidays, a German schnapps. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends, and they all loved her strong German accent! She was very proud of having driven a school bus for over 25 years and having an excellent record.
Survivors include four daughters, Erika Streeter (Guy) of Palmyra, Va., Carol Adams of Waco, Texas, Natalie Jenkins (Don) of Leland, N.C., and Barbara Barun (Mark) of Gaithersburg, Md.; seven grandchildren, Evonne Streeter of Palmyra, Va., Erin Jenkins of Palmyra, Va., Joshua Streeter of Palmyra, Va., Vadra Adams Bieber of Gaston, S.C., Alexa Adams of Waco, Texas, Jennifer Jenkins Hale of Frederick, Md., and Christina Barun of Gaithersburg, Md.; 11 great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Kott; parents, Peter and Emilie Schott; and three sisters, Anna Marie, Waldraut and Gisela.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Hill & Wood Funeral Home – Greene Chapel, 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968.
.
