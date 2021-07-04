Lois Driver Paris



Mrs. Lois Yvonne (Driver) Paris passed away on June, 27, 2021. Mrs. Paris, born on March 10, 1933, in Staunton, Virginia, was the daughter of the late Lester Martin Driver and Lucille (Corbin) Driver.



She was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School and Dunsmore Business College. Mrs. Paris was a Federal Government employee for over 32 years, working at The Judge Advocate General's School in Charlottesville, Virginia. She also worked in the office of the Adjutant-Quartermaster, Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Mrs. Paris was predeceased by her brother, Laurence G. Driver of Belton Texas. She is survived by her sons, Daniel K. Paris of Norfolk Va., and Nathan C. Paris of Waterloo, N.Y. She is also survived by two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, Ryan N. Paris and his wife, Cristiane Paris, their child, Alexander Kenneth Paris of Justin, Texas, and Alexis Yvonne Paris of Norfolk, Virginia.



Cremation Society of Virginia, Hampton Roads office is in charge of arrangements. Final resting place will be in Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens, Staunton.



Published by Daily Progress on Jul. 4, 2021.