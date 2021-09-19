We were deeply saddened to learn of Lola´s death. She was our fantastic neighbor in Warrenton, Va for many years. All I had was an old phone number for her daughter Mary and wasn´t sure of the last name. Just wanted Lola´s family to know that we always thought of her and have fond memories of her and wanted Mary that we just found out that Nancy( neighbor behind Lola) passed away in March. Deepest sympathy to the family.

George & Barbara Scheulen Friend November 5, 2021