Lola Stephenson Leonard
Lola Stephenson Leonard

August 21, 2021

Lola Stephenson Leonard, 98, of Charlottesville, formerly of Warrenton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, MSGT John B. Lauck and Lt. Col. Thomas Leonard.

Lola is survived by her children, John Lauck (Debra) and Mary Stock (Carl); four grandchildren, John Lauck, Christopher Lauck, Julie Moore, and Debra Brenkman; as well as six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She retired in 1983 from the federal government. She loved to travel, and lived in the Canal Zone for two years and in Taiwan for three years. Lola will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were deeply saddened to learn of Lola´s death. She was our fantastic neighbor in Warrenton, Va for many years. All I had was an old phone number for her daughter Mary and wasn´t sure of the last name. Just wanted Lola´s family to know that we always thought of her and have fond memories of her and wanted Mary that we just found out that Nancy( neighbor behind Lola) passed away in March. Deepest sympathy to the family.
George & Barbara Scheulen
Friend
November 5, 2021
We thought and spoke of Lola so often, she was such a spark of happiness at Our Lady of Peace. She was a good friend to my mother, Virginia Mawyer and made her time at OLofP so much more pleasant. Love to Lola´s family.
Claudia Evans
September 20, 2021
