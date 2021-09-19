Lola Stephenson Leonard
August 21, 2021
Lola Stephenson Leonard, 98, of Charlottesville, formerly of Warrenton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, MSGT John B. Lauck and Lt. Col. Thomas Leonard.
Lola is survived by her children, John Lauck (Debra) and Mary Stock (Carl); four grandchildren, John Lauck, Christopher Lauck, Julie Moore, and Debra Brenkman; as well as six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She retired in 1983 from the federal government. She loved to travel, and lived in the Canal Zone for two years and in Taiwan for three years. Lola will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 19, 2021.