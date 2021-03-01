Menu
Lorie Ann Arnold
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Lorie Ann Arnold

January 27, 1971 - February 26, 2021

Lorie Ann Arnold, 50, of Afton, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her residence.

Lorie was born on January 27, 1971 in Charlottesville. She worked hand in hand with her father at his automotive dealership, J&J Truck and Auto Sales, and was the do-it-all for the dealership. She loved animals, especially pigs and frogs. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family. She was an avid reader.

Lorie is survived by her father, James H. "Jim" Arnold, III and his wife, Joyce; her mother, Judith Ann (Moser) Nicely and her husband, Gordon; daughter, Julie Walton and husband, Justin; stepdaughters, Tabitha Fitzgerald and her children, Branten Welch, Lulah Fitzgerald, Amber Kestner; boyfriend, Brian Fitzgerald; brother, J.C. Arnold and wife, Lyna; niece, Ashlyn Hughes (Elliott); nephews, Jay Arnold (Kelsey) and Hunter Arnold; great-nieces, Makenzie and Whitleigh and great-nephew, Gunner.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Catherine and James H. "Billy" Arnold II and great-grandparents, Virginia and Larcey Gray.

The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to Lorie's Hospice Nurse from the Hospice of the Piedmont, Angela Barber; her doctors, Anthony Crimaldi, Erika Struble; and her beloved cousin, Rebecca Harlow, for all of their care of compassion during her illness.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America by visiting https://lcfamerica.org/ or to the Voices Against Brain Cancer by visiting www.voicesagainstbraincancer.org.

Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Joyce, I was so sorry to hear that your stepdaughter, Lorie, passed away at such an early age. My heart hurts for you. May God give you and Jim the strength to continue. God is a great healer, yet is takes time for the pain to subside. Blessings and my deepest sympathy go out to you and your family.
Doris M. Van Vleet
March 5, 2021
Gone but not forgotten you will always be an Angle,and my sunshine forever
Debbie Gibson
March 4, 2021
This world has it wealth, its' trials and troubles Mother earth holds her treasures of diamonds and gold But it can't hold the soul of one precious jewel She's resting in peace with the heavenly fold.
rob langdon
March 2, 2021
So very sorry for your families loss. Sending thoughts and prayers. May your memories help to comfort you.
Vickey McCue
March 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss ,,,Lori was a great friend ,,,RIP ,,,,precious one ,,,,,You will be missed,,,,Prayers to the family,,,
Bob Matheny &Nancy Foster
March 1, 2021
