Lorie Ann Arnold
January 27, 1971 - February 26, 2021
Lorie Ann Arnold, 50, of Afton, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at her residence.
Lorie was born on January 27, 1971 in Charlottesville. She worked hand in hand with her father at his automotive dealership, J&J Truck and Auto Sales, and was the do-it-all for the dealership. She loved animals, especially pigs and frogs. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family. She was an avid reader.
Lorie is survived by her father, James H. "Jim" Arnold, III and his wife, Joyce; her mother, Judith Ann (Moser) Nicely and her husband, Gordon; daughter, Julie Walton and husband, Justin; stepdaughters, Tabitha Fitzgerald and her children, Branten Welch, Lulah Fitzgerald, Amber Kestner; boyfriend, Brian Fitzgerald; brother, J.C. Arnold and wife, Lyna; niece, Ashlyn Hughes (Elliott); nephews, Jay Arnold (Kelsey) and Hunter Arnold; great-nieces, Makenzie and Whitleigh and great-nephew, Gunner.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Catherine and James H. "Billy" Arnold II and great-grandparents, Virginia and Larcey Gray.
The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to Lorie's Hospice Nurse from the Hospice of the Piedmont, Angela Barber; her doctors, Anthony Crimaldi, Erika Struble; and her beloved cousin, Rebecca Harlow, for all of their care of compassion during her illness.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America by visiting https://lcfamerica.org/
or to the Voices Against Brain Cancer by visiting www.voicesagainstbraincancer.org
.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 1, 2021.