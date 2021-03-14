Lottie Gardner Huckstep
September 10, 1931 - March 5, 2021
Lottie Gardner Huckstep, of Charlottesville, departed this life on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born in Charlottesville on September 10, 1931 to the late William Jennings Gardner and Rosebud Johnson Gardner.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Huckstep; sister, Dorothy Harris; and brothers, Alvin Gardner and William Jennings Gardner Jr., all of Charlottesville.
Lottie was a homemaker who loved her family, and she was a charter member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church where she sang in the choir.
Left to celebrate her life and legacy are son, Keith Huckstep (Beth) of Scottsville; daughter, Susan Huckstep of Danville; granddaughters, Allison Hoover (Rowdy) of Woodstock and Kadee Tate of Scottsville; great-grandchildren, Ruby, Huck, and Mack Hoover, and Colton and Kennedy Tate; along with special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the community at The Lodge at Old Trail in Crozet for their friendship and support, and Dr. John Lanham for his years of care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherry Avenue Christian Church, 1720 Cherry Ave, Charlottesville, VA, 22903, or to the charity of your choice
.
Due to COVID precautions, the family will celebrate her life with a private graveside service at Monticello Memory Gardens with Mr. Stan Martin officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.