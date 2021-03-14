So very sorry to hear about the passing of your precious Mom. What a sweet and beautiful person she was! I met her through a very dear friends O.G. and Mildred Marshall who were also your parents neighbors. Your precious Mom is now reunited with the love of her life, Robert Huckstep. My prayer is that God will hold each of you in the palm of his hand. May your many precious memories comfort you in the days ahead.

Lynn Rutherford-Snow March 14, 2021