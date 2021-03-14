Menu
Lottie Gardner Huckstep
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Lottie Gardner Huckstep

September 10, 1931 - March 5, 2021

Lottie Gardner Huckstep, of Charlottesville, departed this life on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born in Charlottesville on September 10, 1931 to the late William Jennings Gardner and Rosebud Johnson Gardner.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Huckstep; sister, Dorothy Harris; and brothers, Alvin Gardner and William Jennings Gardner Jr., all of Charlottesville.

Lottie was a homemaker who loved her family, and she was a charter member of Cherry Avenue Christian Church where she sang in the choir.

Left to celebrate her life and legacy are son, Keith Huckstep (Beth) of Scottsville; daughter, Susan Huckstep of Danville; granddaughters, Allison Hoover (Rowdy) of Woodstock and Kadee Tate of Scottsville; great-grandchildren, Ruby, Huck, and Mack Hoover, and Colton and Kennedy Tate; along with special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the community at The Lodge at Old Trail in Crozet for their friendship and support, and Dr. John Lanham for his years of care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherry Avenue Christian Church, 1720 Cherry Ave, Charlottesville, VA, 22903, or to the charity of your choice.

Due to COVID precautions, the family will celebrate her life with a private graveside service at Monticello Memory Gardens with Mr. Stan Martin officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 14, 2021.
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Huckstep was always a pleasure to be around. I did her laundry and when I would take it back, we would talk about all the grandchildren. She will be missed by so many. May she rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers to all the family. God bless.
Cathy Scott
March 18, 2021
So very sorry to hear about the passing of your precious Mom. What a sweet and beautiful person she was! I met her through a very dear friends O.G. and Mildred Marshall who were also your parents neighbors. Your precious Mom is now reunited with the love of her life, Robert Huckstep. My prayer is that God will hold each of you in the palm of his hand. May your many precious memories comfort you in the days ahead.
Lynn Rutherford-Snow
March 14, 2021
We remember Mrs. Huckstep as a patient at The Laurels. One day I wore my Lane HS class of 1967 t-shirt and she told us she was a 1950 Lane graduate. Always a pleasure to talk with her and Mr. Huckstep.
Marsha & Danny Newton
March 14, 2021
