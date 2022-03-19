Louis Dean Dubrosky
MEQUON, Wisc.
Louis Dean Dubrosky, 84, of Mequon, Wisconsin, beloved father, grandfather, brother, died on March 14, 2022. Louis passed painlessly in his apartment shortly after sharing jokes and memories with others. He was born on November 16, 1937, in Ferndale, Michigan, to Peter John Dubrosky and Deloris Lavera Keller.
Louis grew up in the northeastern United States. He moved with his mother to Chicago and Georgetown, Illinois. He returned to Corry, Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Corry High School, excelling in chemistry and mathematics. Early in his working career, he was chosen to learn the first computer system at his company. All his computer skills were self-taught, and he learned how to code one of the first computerized CNC machines. He worked with some of the very first computers: IBM, Univac, and Honeywell. He went on to have a long career as a systems analyst at Corry Jamestown Furniture and the University of Virginia.
Louis met his wife, Ardith Marie White, at his job in Corry Jamestown Furniture. Louis loved telling the story of how he would time his walks around the building according to Ardith's arrival and departures. He married the second woman he ever dated but he loved to say it was the first because the other one didn't count. Louis and Ardith enjoyed making things and watching mystery shows together.
A hard worker, Louis held three jobs at times to provide for his family, in addition to completing home repairs and improvements. In his retirement, Louis enjoyed making things with his hands. He loved building his electric train sets, models, and Lego sets while watching his favorite movies and television shows. He was quick to come up with a joke, a fact, or a jingle from a long-ago commercial. He always looked out for other people.
Louis is survived by his daughters, JoAnn and Judy; son-in-law, Mark; and grandsons, David and Stephen. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers, Sam, Steve, Mike, Charlene, Mary Annette, Jean, and many other friends and family. He strongly believed that he would meet his beloved wife, Ardith, after his death.
The family is grateful to the wonderful people at the Elizabeth Residence Apartments where he lived many years.
A "Celebration of Life" was held at Feerick FuneralHome on March 19, 2022. The memorial service was live-streamed and the recording is available at www.feerickfuneralhome.com
.
Donations may be made to First Robotics. Louis helped with the FIRST Robotics Educational Program through a friends' son and then his grandsons: www.firstinspires.org/donate
Published by Daily Progress on Mar. 19, 2022.