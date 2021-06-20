Louis "Ed" Williamson
October 4, 1932 - June 7, 2021
Louis "Ed" Edwin Williamson, 88, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away the morning of June 7, 2021, in the company of family at his home in Ruckersville.
He was born in Gallatin, Texas, on October 4, 1932, to Elmer Josiah Williamson and Lena May Beard, seventh of ten children, growing up in a dirt-floored two-room shack. He would meet his sweetheart and love of his life, Ardath (Ardye) Hensel, in 1954 and marry her in April of 1955.
He graduated from the University of Texas with a B.S. in Meteorology and Pepperdine University with a Master's in Business Management. His early professional career in science was devoted to exploring the boundaries of upper atmospheric research and satellite calibration (a genuine rocket scientist!) but he found his post-retirement calling in prison ministry, in being the hands and feet of Christ, as the Texas State Director for Chuck Colson's Prison Fellowship, and as the founder and director of Texans Do Care, a ministry touching the lives of Texas prison inmates, their spouses, and their families.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Ardath (Ardye) Williamson of Ruckersville, Va.; and his children and their spouses, Brad and Margaret (Putnam) of Sawyer, Mich., Eric and Cherié (Patterson) of Spokane, Wash., and Karen (Holder) Williamson of Ruckersville, Va. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren, Caitlin, Tierney, Beck, Keely, Jordan, Austin, Torey, Morgan, Tessa, Landyn (deceased), Connor, Joélle, Savannah, Chase, Sophie, Kate, Addy, and Zoe. His legacy continues in 19 great-grandchildren, Maynard, Simon, Ada, Gunner, Waylon, Pepper, Lexi, Oliver, Nora, Ezra, Corban, Selah, Fiver, Phoenix, Louis, Verity, Roan, Jay, and Emilyn; his two brothers, Ellis James (Jamie) and Aldon Loy (A.L.); and sister, Kaye Von (Bostock).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer J. Williamson and Lena May Beard; as well as his siblings, Iris Ileen (Bridges), Billie Sam, Jo Nell (Spedale), Etta Frances (Hamby), and Nolan Jack; two of his children, Kent Carpenter, and Melissa Lynne (Klint); son-in-law, Robert (Bob) Klint; and his granddaughter, Landyn Elise Klint.
The family's heartfelt thanks go to the exceptional nurses at Martha Jefferson, the professional staff of Hospice of the Piedmont, and Sandy at Open Arms Helping Hands, who provided not only attentive care for Ed and Ardye, but also a peaceful, compassionate, and encouragement-filled environment during his transition from this life to the next.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Mt Paran United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ruckersville, Va., with Pastor Ben Bullard officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to Open Arms Helping Hands, 41 Geranium Road, Ruckersville, VA 22968, (434) 960-1190.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Jun. 20, 2021.