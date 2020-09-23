Lucille Virginia Butler Weidman
March 18,1931 - September 19, 2020
Lucille Virginia Butler Weidman, 89, of Charlottesville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, September 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Martinsburg, W.Va., on March 18, 1931, to the late Willis Rush Butler and Norma Costello Butler.
She was a graduate of the Martinsburg, W.Va. High School, class of 1949. She worked at the University of Virginia as an office manager, Albemarle High School and Walton Middle School as a librarian for a number of years. She also volunteered at the Northside Library, the Junior League, JARL and the Election board. She loved to play bridge with her friends. She had a special relationship with people. She never met a stranger or a child she could not relate to.
She is survived by her two sons, John Calvin Weidman, III, and Brian Stewart Weidman; two sisters, Phyllis Butler Corbin and Norma Eileen Butler Wallace; one brother, Harold E. Butler; two daughters-in-law, Mary E. Weidman and Debra K. Weidman; two granddaughters, Kathryn Virginia Weidman and Avery Weidman; one grandson, Charles Cummins Weidman; and one great-grandchild, Evi McClellan.
A celebration of remembrance will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2304 Wakefield Road, Charlottesville.
