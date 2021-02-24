Lucy (Snoddy) Nicholas
Lucy (Snoddy) Nicholas, 91, of Arvonia, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
She was born on January 28, 1930, in Buckingham County, to the late Ivan and Alice Snoddy.
After graduating high school, Lucy worked in a jeweler apprenticeship and for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. On November 3, 1949, she was united in marriage to Ralph Nicholas.
For a brief time, they made Buckroe Beach, Va., their home, but Buckingham County was always pulling at their hearts, so they eventually moved back.
Lucy and Ralph grew up going to Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, where she served in the Sunday School, the choir, and the Women's Missionary Union, until health restricted her participation.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and seven siblings.
Cherishing her memory are sons, Harold Nicholas and wife, Sharon, of Harrisburg, N.C., and Bruce Nicholas and wife, Marlene, of Powhatan, Va.; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Monroe Snoddy and wife, Janie, and Wayne Snoddy and wife, Sharon, both of Arvonia, Va.
Due to Covid 19 concerns, a private graveside service to honor Lucy's life will be conducted by Pastor Russell Snoddy at Mt Tabor Baptist Church for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 4898 Bridgeport Rd., Arvonia, VA 23004.
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is serving the family.
Family and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.thackerbrothers.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 24, 2021.