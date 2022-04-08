Lucy C. Bates Rainey



Lucy C. Bates Rainey, 62, entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2022. She was born to the late Otto L. Bates and Lucy L. Holland Bates on Apr. 20, 1959. Due to a previous marriage by her father, Lucy was the youngest of 16 siblings. She was predeceased by 11 of her brothers and sisters.



Lucy graduated from Albemarle High School in 1977, where she excelled in Academics. She could conquer virtually any subject she put her mind towards. But she is mostly remembered by countless friends as the one person who was happy, talkative, and compassionate all the time. She firmly believed in the goodness of people and made friends wherever she traveled. She could walk into a room of strangers, and within minutes, have the whole group laughing. When people became her friend, they were friends for life.



Lucy worked various jobs after high school but really enjoyed caring for children. This was indeed a calling and produced a dilemma for many parents. After just one visit, countless children would beg their parents to never get anyone but Lucy to watch over them. Lucy was also an excellent typist. During the late 70's and early 80's, she was almost legendary among law students at the University of Virginia. She typed many a paper, and also, offered editing. She had a naturally keen eye for omitted statements and arguments in papers she was reading. This ability once got her an offer to become an editor at a local publishing company where she worked. But, the ever independent, Lucy turned the position down. She wanted to stay with tasks that gave her joy. While living in Illinois, she was a contract driver for a medical supply company. This job gave her the opportunity to pursue her other passion. Lucy loved to drive and no place was too far for her to set her sights on. She would often drive by herself from Chicago to Virginia to see Mom and family.



Lucy was raised as a Baptist but like her Mother, she moved her faith to the Jehovah Witnesses. As she grew closer to God, she became even closer to Mom. The two spent numerous hours and days exploring the scripture and renewing their faith on the path to salvation.



Lucy leaves to cherish her bright smile and bubbly nature, her husband of 26 years, Jim of Chattanooga, Tenn.; her brothers, Otto and wife, Linda, Ernest and wife, Joyce, George, and Johnny and wife, Lee; one aunt, Gloria H. Bates; one uncle, Edward Henderson; over 30 nieces and nephews, cousins too numerous to keep an accurate count, and lastly, friends who number into the hundreds from coast to coast.



Virtual Memorial Services will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. EDT.



Chattanooga East Chapel of East Ridge, Tenn. is in charge of cremation services. For further information, contact a family member.



Published by Daily Progress from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2022.