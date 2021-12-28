Lynda Baker Jones
August 17, 1944 - December 25, 2021
Lynda Baker Jones, 77, of Charlottesville, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease on December 25, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury with her loving husband of 58 years at her side.
Lynda was born in Wilson, N.C., on August 17, 1944, the daughter of the late Marvin and Jane (Proctor) Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Jones Cacner, her husband Dave, and granddaughter, Hannah; her son, Jason Hunter Jones, his wife, Jessica and grandsons, Rocco, Jack, and Hunter; and her brother, Alan and wife, Betty Baker, of Wilson, N.C. and their children, Allison and Al.
Lynda met her husband John in college at East Carolina University in 1963. After graduation, John accepted a position with Mead Johnson Laboratories in Charlottesville. They fell in love with the area and have made it their home for the past 54 years. Lynda worked part time as a Retirement Plan Administrator for Qualified Plan Services for 32 years. Her greatest passion was for her family and friends. She had a rich social life that truly reflected her love of life, and those around her. Her warm personality contributed to her large circle of friends that she enjoyed in many backdrops.
Lynda's interest in physical fitness started with running and turned into a true love of tennis. She competed and won numerous local and regional tournaments. After joining Keswick Club, she and John started playing golf and enjoying the social benefits of the sport. Her love of travel took she and John to most of the countries in Europe, Peru (hiking in Machu Picchu), and multiple trips to Hawaii.
The family would like to thank Our Lady of Peace, Heartland Hospice, Westminster Canterbury and Hospice of the Piedmont for their care over the course of Lynda's illness. A celebration of Lynda's life will be held in the Spring of 2022. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
or your favorite charity
in Lynda's name would be appreciated.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.