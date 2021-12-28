Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Daily Progress
Daily Progress Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lynda Baker Jones
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Lynda Baker Jones

August 17, 1944 - December 25, 2021

Lynda Baker Jones, 77, of Charlottesville, passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease on December 25, 2021, at Westminster Canterbury with her loving husband of 58 years at her side.

Lynda was born in Wilson, N.C., on August 17, 1944, the daughter of the late Marvin and Jane (Proctor) Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Jones Cacner, her husband Dave, and granddaughter, Hannah; her son, Jason Hunter Jones, his wife, Jessica and grandsons, Rocco, Jack, and Hunter; and her brother, Alan and wife, Betty Baker, of Wilson, N.C. and their children, Allison and Al.

Lynda met her husband John in college at East Carolina University in 1963. After graduation, John accepted a position with Mead Johnson Laboratories in Charlottesville. They fell in love with the area and have made it their home for the past 54 years. Lynda worked part time as a Retirement Plan Administrator for Qualified Plan Services for 32 years. Her greatest passion was for her family and friends. She had a rich social life that truly reflected her love of life, and those around her. Her warm personality contributed to her large circle of friends that she enjoyed in many backdrops.

Lynda's interest in physical fitness started with running and turned into a true love of tennis. She competed and won numerous local and regional tournaments. After joining Keswick Club, she and John started playing golf and enjoying the social benefits of the sport. Her love of travel took she and John to most of the countries in Europe, Peru (hiking in Machu Picchu), and multiple trips to Hawaii.

The family would like to thank Our Lady of Peace, Heartland Hospice, Westminster Canterbury and Hospice of the Piedmont for their care over the course of Lynda's illness. A celebration of Lynda's life will be held in the Spring of 2022. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity in Lynda's name would be appreciated.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
John, Laurie and Jason My brother, Joe Gay, just told me about the passing of Lynda. She was such a wonderful person and I will always cherish how she made me feel so grown up when I babysat for you. At times she was like a big sister. Please know that you are in my thoughts. I shall raise my glass, tonight, in her honor! The Key West Community has lost yet another icon.
Kimberley Gay Coy
Friend
January 12, 2022
John, so shocked and saddened with this news of Lynda. We had no idea of her illness. You and the family are in our thoughts. She was so lovely and fun and kind, she will be missed by all who knew her. We miss you and send love and know your strength will help you and the family. Best, Polly and Andy Andrews
Andy and Polly Andrews
Friend
January 5, 2022
We love you!
Constance Wyant
January 1, 2022
My sympathies to Lynda´s family and close friends. The times we shared together on the Key West tennis courts were so fun in the 70s and I always enjoyed her competitive spirit as well as her sense of humor!
Dotty Bohannon
December 30, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of this huge loss. Lynda was one of the sweetest, most genuine women I´ve ever had the pleasure to know. Please know that you are in my thoughts, and I wish your family strength, love, and light in the weeks and months ahead.
Laurie Crawford
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Lynda's illness and death. She was a beautiful person. I remember your family well from the days when we were fellow "Keywesters". My deepest sympathy to you all.
Shirley Wagoner
December 28, 2021
My sincerest condolences to your family. May Lynda Rest In Peace having endured such a devastating illness. May all the wonderful memories and knowing everyone´s thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time being you comfort.
Susan Rychcik
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results