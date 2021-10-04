Lynne Allison Crotts
October 22, 1958 - September 26, 2021
Lynne Allison Crotts, 62, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Sentara Hospice Center.
Born October 22, 1958 in Roanoke, Va., she was the daughter of Carlene Irving and Hal Crotts. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ed Irving.
Lynne received B.S., M. Ed., and Ed. D. degrees in Art, Psychology and Education.
Lynne is survived by her mother, Carlene Irving of Salem, Va.; her father, Hal Crotts and wife, Betty of Roanoke, Va.; her brother, Rick Crotts and girlfriend, Annette Carter of Salem, Va.; her stepbrother, Barry Darnell and wife, Karen of North Carolina; stepsister, Kathy Darnell of Roanoke, Va.
Special thank you to all of her friends and prayer group in Charlottesville. A special thank you to all the caregivers and doctors at Martha Jefferson Hospital who took care of her while battling cancer for over four years.
There will be a cremation and private service for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the V Foundation. Website- v.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2021.