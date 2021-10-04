Menu
Lynne Allison Crotts
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA
Lynne Allison Crotts

October 22, 1958 - September 26, 2021

Lynne Allison Crotts, 62, of Charlottesville, Va., died on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Sentara Hospice Center.

Born October 22, 1958 in Roanoke, Va., she was the daughter of Carlene Irving and Hal Crotts. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ed Irving.

Lynne received B.S., M. Ed., and Ed. D. degrees in Art, Psychology and Education.

Lynne is survived by her mother, Carlene Irving of Salem, Va.; her father, Hal Crotts and wife, Betty of Roanoke, Va.; her brother, Rick Crotts and girlfriend, Annette Carter of Salem, Va.; her stepbrother, Barry Darnell and wife, Karen of North Carolina; stepsister, Kathy Darnell of Roanoke, Va.

Special thank you to all of her friends and prayer group in Charlottesville. A special thank you to all the caregivers and doctors at Martha Jefferson Hospital who took care of her while battling cancer for over four years.

There will be a cremation and private service for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the V Foundation. Website- v.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

Published by Daily Progress on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so saddened to hear of Lynne's death. She was my assistant principal at Trevilians Elementary and such a JOY to work with. I am so thankful Facebook reconnected us. Her likes and comments on my posts always meant to much!!! She was a beautiful, loving soul who definitely left the world a better place!!! Rest In Peace my friend!!!!
Lesley Forloines
October 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of her passing. I work at Trevilians Elementary and she was our assistant principal. I enjoyed working with her.
Virginia Lee
October 4, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of Lynne´s passing. I remember her fondly from her time in my English class. She was always such a good student...evident from all her degrees. Please accept my deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers. Diana
Diana Bliss
October 4, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Lynne´s passing. Having grown up with and Rick and Lynne and attending Glenvar Schools together I have so many fond memories of Lynn and the Crotts family. Lynn, Teri and I graduated from Glenvar High together and we´ve never met a sweeter person. We never heard anything from Lynne except positive and kind words. This world will miss Lynne. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Rick and Teri Atkins
October 4, 2021
Carlene, I am sorry to hear about your daughter's passing. I can remember so well hearing about Lynn at our lunch time. I can remember because our girls were about the same age.
Elaine Huffman St.Clair
October 4, 2021
