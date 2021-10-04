We were so sorry to hear of Lynne´s passing. Having grown up with and Rick and Lynne and attending Glenvar Schools together I have so many fond memories of Lynn and the Crotts family. Lynn, Teri and I graduated from Glenvar High together and we´ve never met a sweeter person. We never heard anything from Lynne except positive and kind words. This world will miss Lynne. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Rick and Teri Atkins Friend October 4, 2021