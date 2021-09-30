M. Carlton Harris
M. Carlton Harris Sr, 63, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at UVA Medical Center. He was born on September, 17, 1958, to the late Marion "Buck" Harris and Louise Frances Shifflett Harris. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve A. Harris.
Carlton retired as an operation and construction supervisor for Rappahannock Electric where he was employed for 41 years. He was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church, Oak Park, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie Gale Lacy Harris; two daughters, Karrie F. Gillies and husband, Jonathan, of Ruckersville, Va., and April D. Harris of Charlottesville, Va.; two sons, M. Carlton Harris Jr. of Madison, and Justin J. Clarke and wife, Rachel, of Greenville, S.C.; ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lacy Family Cemetery, Rt. 691, Lost Mountain Road, Aroda, Va. Pastor Jeff Tucker will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Preddy Funeral Home in Madison from 4 until 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 255, Madison, VA 22727, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published by Daily Progress on Sep. 30, 2021.