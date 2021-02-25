Menu
Madeline Reaves
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw
Charlottesville, VA
Madeline Reaves

June 19, 1936 - February 20, 2021

Madeline Reaves, age 84, of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on February 20, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on June 19, 1936, in Buck Island, Virginia, to the late Rufus and Matilda Smith.

Madeline was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Robert "Bobby" Reaves Sr.

A devoted military wife to Bobby, his Army career took them to many military posts including two tours in West Germany, Ft. Collins, Colorado, Ft. Myer, Virginia, and Fort Knox, Kentucky. While Bobby served unaccompanied tours in Korea and Ft. Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Madeline was the solo parent of their children in Charlottesville. She was a spiritual woman who cared deeply for her extensive family, helping whenever possible. Madeline enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word search games, playing Uno and SkipBo. She thoroughly enjoyed going to play bingo and the slot machines in Atlantic City and then Charlestown. She filled her time creating cherished photo and memory albums for every child and grandchild and collecting giraffes.

Left to cherish her memory are four children, Robert C. Reaves Jr. and wife, Emily, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Jenene W. Reaves of Charlottesville, Virginia, Angela Reaves Walker of Owings Mills, Maryland, and Kyle M. Reaves of Roanoke, Virginia.

Madeline was the youngest of ten siblings and is survived by twins, Betty "Annie" Smith and Benjamin "Bennie" Smith of Buck Island, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Dion and his wife, Toby, Ebony and her husband, Kindel, Roberta, Tiffany and her husband, Duncan, Chandler, Alexa, Caitlin, Kendall and Avery; eight great-grandchildren, Teziah and his wife, Amanda, Octavia, Brandon, Jalen, Jameel, Kendra, Tyriq and Rory; three great great-grandchildren, Zaylie, Aaliyah and Violet, and a host of other relatives and friends. Madeline was preceded in death by seven siblings, Lila, Pauline, Rufus Jr. "Edward", Lois, Nelson, Howard and Dennis.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 1:30 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery, date to be determined.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to The Harbor at the Renaissance and Hospice of the Piedmont.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association can be made in Madeline's memory at www.alz.org with notification to Angela Reaves Walker, 4713 Avatar Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Arrangements by J. F. Bell Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Viewing
1:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers for strength. Condolences to the children, grands and family. Blessingsbaby
Annette Chandler
February 28, 2021
Kyle, my thoughts and prayers are with you and yours as you mourn the loss of your Precious Mother. May God bless and keep you all comforted #CHS Class of 88'
Rev. Tanya "Williams" Richardson
February 26, 2021
Vikki and Tony
February 25, 2021
Madeline embraced me and loved me from the first moment I met her! She was tough, funny, loved playing video games, loved anything with giraffes , and had a such wonderful contagious laugh! We always liked to call her Little Bit cuz she told us to, and don´t get me started on playing spoons with her....sending her whole family our love and prayers.
Mia Shand
February 25, 2021
My sincere condolences to you Miss. Jenene W. Reaves and your family in the passing of your beloved Mother; may God Bless and Comfort you all during your time of need.
Karen Coles
February 25, 2021
Deepest condolences to our Great Aunt, you will be missed but never forgotten. We will always love you
Delphine and Wells Family
February 25, 2021
Sorry For Your Loss! May She R.I.P.!
Alice Hill
February 25, 2021
